Hometown: Northfield
Job title: Preschool Teacher at Roosevelt
Education: Northfield Public Schools, Winona State University. Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education and Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education
Career: I started my teaching career in 2015 teaching preschool for the Northfield school district. In the fall of 2017 started my teaching career with Faribault Public School teaching third grade at Roosevelt. I took a preschool teaching position in the fall of 2018 for McKinley and have taught preschool through McKinley at Roosevelt since then.
What are some of your hobbies and interests? Camping is one of my favorite hobbies! My husband and I are always planning trips and finding new places to try out. I also enjoy baking and spending time with friends and family. We welcomed a baby boy in March of 2020 and I enjoy all the time I get to spend with him.
What's something interesting about you that not a lot of people know? I cannot whistle.
Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? I can't remember a time that I did not want to be a teacher. My mom had an in-home daycare when I was growing up and I loved getting to help her teach at circle time and I spent countless hours playing school growing up. Pursuing a career in education was a simple choice for me because of my love of helping others and wanting to make a difference in the lives of other people and teaching was the perfect fit.
What do you enjoy most about working with students? I enjoy watching them grow. When students start preschool they are generally shy and they are growing and finding out who they are as a person. Preschoolers are at an age where they are sponges and absorb everything. My students show so much growth from the beginning of the year to the end of the year not only academically but also socially and as people and I love being part of that growth.
Share a bit about a fun project or innovative teaching method you've used in the past. What made it memorable for you? With COVID we have not been able to do it this year, but one of my favorite past activities has been having Reading Buddies with Mr. Tinaglia's third grade class. Having the students pair up and get to know older students in the building and form a relationship with others is great. My students always looked forward to reading buddy day. The older students would not only read with my students but they would also help them with special projects around the holidays.
What do you enjoy about being part of Faribault Public Schools? I love the students and their families and getting to learn about so many different cultures from my students. Each of my students have a special place in my heart forever. I love seeing former students in the hallways at school or out in the community and seeing their excitement to see me and know that I have many an impact on their lives means everything to me.