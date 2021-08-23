The Christdala Evangelical Swedish Lutheran Church and Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum will both be open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Light refreshments will be served and board members will be on hand to answer questions.
The first Swedish immigrants who settled in Rice County in southern Minnesota formed the Christdala congregation on July 18,1877 after a member of their community, Nicolaus Gustafson, was shot in the raid of the Northfield bank by the James-Younger Gang on Sept. 7, 1876. The church structure was built during the summer of 1878 at a cost of $230.
The Christdala congregation reached a peak membership in 1890 with 230 members, but by 1918 had declined to less than 100. Only 30 members remained by 1950. The last confirmation class consisting of only two was confirmed on Aug. 22, 1965. The congregation was formally disbanded on Aug. 21, 1966.
The Christdala Preservation Association was formed in 1994 and has maintained the church in excellent condition.
Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum
The one-room schoolhouse District No. 20 was built in 1881. The school was closed and consolidated with the Northfield School District in 1955. After the school closed, it was used as the Forest Township Hall where township meetings were held, and it was a polling place for elections. Christdala also used it for Vacation Bible School every summer and the annual Dorcas Society sale in the fall. Various local organizations also held their meetings there—the Up & Doing 4-H Club, Forest Farm Bureau, and the Forest Farmerettes Home Extension Club. In addition, it was used as a community center hosting many family events.
After Forest Township made the decision to build a new town hall, the Christdala Church Preservation and Cemetery Association purchased the school in 2007. Since being purchased by Christdala, the school has been restored, painted, and kept well maintained. The museum has been filled with many artifacts and photos from the church, school, Millersburg, and the surrounding area as well as vintage maps, farming tools and household items.
There is something of interest for everyone—whether you have a history with Christdala and Millersburg or not. There is also a great deal of information regarding the village and church’s connection to the James-Younger Gang bank robbery in Northfield.
There is no admission fee for the church or museum. Both operate solely by donations.