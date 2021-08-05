Hoping to make Nielsen Memorial Preserve a regional designation, the Goodhue County Parks, Trails and Recreation Advisory Board is now back where they started.
Public Works Director Greg Isakson updated the Parks Board at its July 22 meeting that the park, located just outside Kenyon, again earned a medium ranking, meaning the park isn't eligible for regional designation or Legacy grant funding at this time.
Bernie Overby, who represents Kenyon Township on the Parks Board, speculated that the preserve's proximity to Nerstrand's State Park may also have something to do with the medium rating.
Jennifer Ziemer, administrative and accounting assistant for Goodhue County Public Works, said the park will remain classified as a local park. Though the denial limits grant opportunities, Ziemer says it may be beneficial in the long run. She said trail standards are changing to 12 feet, and it would be hard to keep people from driving their vehicles on the trails in a remote location such as Nielsen Memorial Preserve. It would also pose challenges to maintain the quality of natural resources currently in the park.
The preserve, 88 acres in the southwest corner of Goodhue County, is a “Big Woods” remnant. The bulk of the property was donated to the county from the estate of Harold Nielsen in early 2016. Home to a diverse range of plants and wildlife, the preserve provides a refuge for many different species and a location for hiking, picnicking, observing and learning about nature for visitors. The park has diverse terrain with an even, level area toward the northern side of the park, as well as several ravines that lead down to the North Fork of the Zumbro River.
Pushing forward
The Park Development team will continue its natural resource survey as time allows. Ziemer says some grants are available through the Department of Natural Resources. Though some require a 50% local match, Ziemer says the county can use staff time as part of that match. The county plans to pursue different grant opportunities, as the first phase of park development — access road and parking — has to be funded entirely with local dollars.
The Parks Board is investing $110,000 a year into land improvement, with $50,000 allocated per year to equipment improvements. Currently, the plan is to set aside funding until there's enough to build the first phase. Once an access road and parking area have been created, volunteers will have a safer place to park and can start trail development.
"This park is very exciting to us," said Ziemer. "It provides a completely different opportunity than what we have at Lake Byllesby. We're looking forward to local partnerships and the outdoor education that can eventually be enhanced and offered."
While the thought of building partnerships with local connections is exciting, Ziemer says it will be several years before they are able to get to that point.
Regional designation
A ranking of high regional significance would allow the Kenyon Township preserve to become part of the regional parks and trails system and could qualify for state Legacy funds to help build projects identified in the master plan.
Regional designation could also attract researchers, which could lead to discoveries about the preserve and teach visitors about the remnants of Minnesota’s historical landscape.
According to Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission's Strategic Plan, parks of regional significance must provide natural setting and offer outdoor recreation facilities and activities that are primarily natural resource-based and provide evidence that the park serves at least a regional clientele, and could potentially draw tourists and generate economic impact from outside the local area.
They must also either be significant in size (100 acres), include unique or unusual landscape features, historically or culturally significant sites or parks containing distinctive characteristics of regional/statewide significance or the park should provide the public with natural resource-based recreational opportunities that aren't otherwise available within a reasonable distance appropriate for that class/region. Initial designation application is ranked on a high/medium/low basis by the evaluation team against the designation criteria listed above. Though medium or low rankings may be encouraged to adjust their concept and re-apply, the GMRPTC's Strategic Plan says re-applying doesn't guarantee an improvement in ranking.
This park land does not yet have any parking areas, trails, or amenities. Goodhue County has approved a master plan that will guide future development, management, restoration and enhancement of the park.