Sarah Simon isn’t as concerned about her sixth-grade AVID students getting good grades as much as she is about their being present and focused right now. That alone is a challenge during distance learning, especially when there’s a pandemic going on.
“I don’t want a student to be worried about failing, but doing the best they can do,” said Simon, a teacher at Faribault Middle School. “That’s really what I want a student to focus on.”
Like every teacher in the Faribault school district, and every student and their parents, Simon has spent the past couple weeks adjusting to a distance learning platform.
Simon’s role is to support her students in sixth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) by helping them with organization in their academic classes and being available when they need help. Middle school students in general are transitioning out of an elementary phase to become independent learners, but Simon's students are now experience atypical circumstances while learning at home.
In particular, some of Simon's students have younger siblings they now find themselves helping during the day, meaning they need to balance their own learning with being an asset to their family. In these situations, Simon practices being flexible. She sets the sort of expectations she might set for summer school students, who she’s taught in the past. If taking on three tasks is too much for students, she encourages them to pick just one.
Simon also teaches seventh-grade language arts. A main focus for that class is promoting daily reading. She was fortunate to find a book all students can either access digitally or receive in the mail.
As a teacher, mother of two elementary school children and a graduate student, Simon has needed to find her own balance at home. She keeps a log of how often she talks to each student, and so far she’s reached all of them.
“I’m in my 13th year as a teacher and definitely have had a huge learning curve with this, but I couldn’t be more proud to be a teacher,” said Sarah. “I’m so proud of my colleagues and how we’ve all supported each other.”
Simon’s husband Jared, a Faribault Middle School phy-ed teacher, is also working from home. He sent out a calendar of different activities for his students to complete, including a push-up challenge to do with parents or siblings. Students then send in videos of their fitness activities.
“I think we all miss our students dearly and we’re trying the best we can to keep perspective and help families keep perspective,” said Simon. “We want to make sure families connect with us, and we will do whatever we can to support them.”
Parent perspectives
Amy Kramer, mother of three students in the Faribault school district, said distance learning was stressful at first but eventually became the “new normal” for her family. She and her husband still work outside the home as essential employees, so adding their children’s schooling to the equation was a challenge.
“Obviously it’s not the ideal situation at all, but I feel everyone is making the best out of it,” said Amy.
The Kramers’ three children — seventh-grader Carsen, fifth-grader Madelyn and third-grader Allison — each have different material to learn. Amy said Carsen, a student at Faribault Middle School, and Madelyn, who attends Jefferson Elementary, both complete their work on their own while Allison, also a Jaguar, sometimes needs extra assistance.
Amy appreciates that the district stresses that distance learning can be completed any time — even in the evenings or on weekends — if that works best for a family’s schedule. The Kramers found they like to start their tasks early, around 7 or 8 a.m., and finish their work by noon. The distance learning time duration varies depending on the day and the grade level, said Amy. Homework has taken Carsen as long as three to four hours while Allison completed all her assignments in 30 minutes one day.
To stay connected with their school, even from home, Jefferson Elementary invited students like Madelyn and Allison to dress up for Spirit Week and share pictures. Teachers also host personal FaceTimes with their students and Google Meets for the whole classroom. Carsen even had a virtual orchestra lesson with his teacher.
“The teachers are making the best out of this and still providing opportunities and giving students support when needed,” said Amy. “I can’t say enough good things about how the teachers and staff have been working through all of this.”
Like Amy, Krista Cox has two Jefferson Elementary students and one middle school student at home doing distance learning. Boden is a kindergartner, Micah is a third-grader and Cullen is a sixth-grader.
Krista’s challenge has been balancing her at-home daycare with her children’s learning and finding a new rhythm. Although the first week was overwhelming, she said this week seems “a bit easier.”
After the eye-opening and sad experience of picking up her children’s learning packets and supplies at school, Krista said the teachers have done an excellent job communicating and offering emotional support and gives them credit for doing “beyond what anyone should be expected to do.”
Little things have made the process easier on Krista. Micah is already familiar with the SeeSaw platform he uses in third grade, and Cullen was also using Schoology before school closed. The teachers also set up meetings for the whole class on Google Meets.
“I think that has been one of the biggest pieces that has helped them so far,” said Krista of Google Meets. “… One of the biggest things kids need to know is their teachers are still there and their friends are still there.”
For herself, Krista understands that things might go wrong on certain days, and sometimes routines need to be adjusted.
“We’re all just doing the best we can and staying healthy, and I really feel the school district has done an excellent job during this transition,” said Krista.
Senior in solitude
Faribault High School 12th-grader Keslie Demars was always told her senior year would be the best time of her life. No one could have predicted the class of 2020 would spend the months before graduation at home.
“It’s been really hard to take that all in,” said Demars.
Distance learning, she said, was something to get used to at first. After two weeks, it’s part of her normal routine.
“It’s been kind of hard because I’m so used to having a teacher teach me things every single day.” said Demars. “ … You definitely have to stay self-motivated.”
Demars said she usually completes her homework before or after lunch and finds that doing it first thing in the morning helps her work up motivation. She doesn’t have younger siblings at home, but she knows some of her friends find it difficult to share devices with younger brothers and sisters.
Academics aside, Demars’ involvement in extracurricular activities and student organizations changed significantly since the pandemic hit. She was especially excited to be a captain on the softball team, but although the season was postponed, her coaches continue leading workouts online.
As a member of the prom committee, Demars is part of the process of finding a way to make prom happen, even if it’s postponed. Graduation is another topic up for discussion. That may be postponed or done virtually.
Demars admitted it’s hard to find time to talk to her classmates because everyone completes assignments at different times, but they do see each other during online classroom meetings. Group projects are rare, and most of the work is done independently. One positive she noted is that teachers have offered great support.
“My teachers and my assistant principals have done a great job trying to keep our spirits up as much as they can,” said Demars. “… It’s really awesome your teachers don’t just worry about your education, but your mental health and what’s happening at home.”
Even though Demars is separated from her classmates right now, she recognizes they have a new unspoken bond that includes not only the Faribault class of 2020, but seniors across the nation.
“I think the thing that’s really going to stick with me is being able to connect with all the other seniors in the country,” said Demars. “We’re probably going to be the class that’s remembered for getting robbed of their senior year. Eventually it will be something we tell our kids about… We got to have a cool part in history, and we’ll always be remembered for something.”