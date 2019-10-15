At its monthly meeting, Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority considered giving a century-old house an extensive makeover.
The HRA purchased the tax-forfeited property at at 1116 Second Ave. from Rice County in a process it completed earlier this month. After considering several options, including ones that could have seen the demolition of the home, the HRA opted to fix up the home and then sell it to a low-income family.
The house, more than 100 years old, will likely need extensive refurbishment in the meantime, including a new roof and windows. At the HRA’s meeting on Monday, city staff presented a plan for the remodel.
Under the proposed design, the staircase would be moved in order to comply with modern building codes regarding head clearance and stair rise. Moving the staircase would also allow for more of an open-concept interior design favored by today’s homebuyers.
Councilor Jonathan Wood counseled the HRA to be careful with its plans to move the staircase. Wood owns a construction business and said that he’s moved staircases in several buildings he’s worked on. Speaking from personal experience, he warned that it could potentially add headaches and extra cost to the project.
“There’s been a handful of houses I worked on in St. Paul where we moved the staircase, and it always ended up being pretty costly for the city,” said Wood.
HRA board member Zulema Delgado said that she could see the case for moving and expanding the stairs depending on what the HRA wants to sell the property for. However, Delgado said she wasn’t convinced that the city should sell it for enough to make it worth it.
As a compromise, HRA board members settled on seeking two different bids from contractors. The first bid would cover an extensive makeover including moving the staircase, while the other would cover a project much more limited in scope. That would give the HRA options when it comes time to select a contractor.
The city hopes to have the work completes so it can get the home ready for sale by next spring.
Waiting list returns
In other business, the HRA approved a request from city staff to re-open the four-bedroom public housing waiting list for new applicants. The waiting list has been closed for the last five years, giving city staff time to work its way through the list.
Each year, city staff whittle down the number of persons on the public housing waiting list both by filling vacancies as they arise and by removing people from the list if they fail to respond to mailings asking if they want to remain on the list.
Staff are working on placing one family in a four-bedroom apartment. Once that apartment is filled, only a couple of families will be left on the current wait list, jeopardizing the city’s ability of ensuring that vacancies are filled in a timely manner.
Due to the small number of four-bedroom apartments on the Faribault market, staff still anticipate that average family on the newly opened waiting list will still face wait times of a year or more.