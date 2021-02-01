As the pandemic turns the restaurant and hospitality industry upside down, the longtime co-owner of a popular and successful Faribault restaurant is trying out a new approach she hopes will become a model for others.
Over the last two decades, Bernie’s Grill became something of a downtown Faribault institution. Serving hearty breakfast and lunch specials in a casual setting, the restaurant could consistently be counted on to draw a crowd. That all changed dramatically when COVID-19 hit. While Bernie’s briefly tried to adapt by offering curbside service, it lasted just days before the restaurant closed its doors altogether.
Even before the pandemic inflicted massive damage, Viscomi said that a seemingly prosperous economy hadn’t been so kind to her traditional business model. With the cost of labor and essentials on the rise, profit margins had been shrinking for years.
After spending most every day in the kitchen for nearly two decades, Viscomi looked for a buyer, preparing to exit from the industry altogether. When the pandemic hit, Viscomi quickly recognized that so many things wouldn't go back to the way they were. To her, a food service model she had become increasingly skeptical of now made even less sense.
“What I was doing before is not what the market is looking for, because the world changed,” she said.
As an alternative, Viscomi transformed her Central Avenue building and business into something entirely new. Known as Janna’s Market Grill, the new business opened in January is part restaurant, part convenience store and part grocery store. Since the pandemic, she noted that many people are increasingly relying on convenience stores to meet nutritional needs — but now, they have a more wholesome option.
“There’s better ways for us to eat, and more options this way,” she said. “People shouldn’t be limited to a restaurant atmosphere.”
While tables and chairs once lined the old Bernie’s, Janna’s Market Grill offers no indoor seating, though she hopes to utilize a newly constructed deck to provide a pleasant outdoor gathering space.
With no wait staff to hire, Viscomi has invested in the food production side of the business. Over the last couple of months, a team of five chefs has focused on developing and mass producing takeout meals that look good, taste good and keep well.
“What’s different is that there’s less work on the floor, but more work in the back of the house” she said. “Basically we become sales clerks, not servers.”
Since chilled food keeps the best, Viscomi has minimized the number of hot meals offered. Omelets are only offered from 9 to 11 a.m., though hot sandwiches are available until around 2 p.m.
At the heart of the business are refrigerated takeout meals which can either be eaten cold or warmed up. In addition, the Market Grill offers baked goods, some frozen foods like pizza and ice cream, and basic household essentials.
By offering quality meals to go, she said the Market Grill offers an efficient model of providing a healthy and varied selection of already-prepared meals — a particularly appealing proposition for seniors, students, singles and others.
“It subsidizes what people are doing at home,” she said. “People are getting burned out making the same things over and over again — and this gives them choices.”
Viscomi thinks the Market Grill is particularly well suited to meet the needs of the downtown area. With the 45-unit Hillside Apartments recently completed and several other apartment projects in the works, she believes a large and growing downtown clientele is looking for additional dining options.
What’s more, Viscomi said that the Market Grill can offer far more than just meals for individual purchase. As a “food manufacturer,” she said its well positioned to offer not catering services and more.
“I can go into daycares and golf courses and bars that do not have food service, and I can do it for them all the time,” she said. “This will make things so much easier.”