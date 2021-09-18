You may have noticed a table with place setting at the Faribault American Legion set off to the side.
It’s meant to help remember those who were taken as Prisoners of War or were Missing in Action. It also is used during POW/MIA ceremonies on Veterans Day and Memorial Day, and whenever military personnel have a banquet or special meal. Various items have special meanings as described:
The small table is set for one. It symbolizes the members who are missing from our midst. They are commonly called POWs or MIAs; they are “comrades.” They are unable to be here and so we remember them.
The table is smaller than the others, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his oppressors.
The tablecloth is white, representing the purity of their intentions to respond to their country’s call to arms.
The empty chair depicts an unknown face, representing no specific Soldier, Sailor, Marine or Airman, but all who are not here with us.
The table is round to show that our concern for them is never ending.
The Bible represents faith in a higher power and the pledge to our country, founded as one nation under God.
The black napkin stands for the emptiness these warriors have left in the hearts of their families and friends.
The single red rose reminds us of their families and loved ones, and the red ribbon represents the love of country, which inspired them to answer the nation’s call.
The yellow candle and its yellow ribbon symbolize the everlasting hope for a joyous reunion with those yet unaccounted for.
The candle is lit to symbolize the upward reach of their unconquerable spirit.
The slices of lemon on the bread plate remind us of their bitter fate.
The salt upon the bread plate represents the tears of their families.
The wine glass turned upside down reminds us that our distinguished comrades cannot be with us to drink a toast or join in the festivities.
Let us be ever mindful of those American service men and women who are no longer able to participate in these events. Let us be especially mindful of the continuing pain, sorrow, and sacrifice of our comrades-in-arms who bear the title of Prisoner of War or Missing in Action whose story remains unfinished. Let us remember.