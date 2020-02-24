Changing someone’s lifelong impression of ballet is, to Artistic Director James Sewell, a better compliment than a positive review from a major news source.
“There’s a lot of things that are funny and fun and magic [about James Sewell Ballet],” Sewell said. “And I think what’s fun is it defies people’s expectations of what ballet can be.”
Sewell studied at the School of American Ballet before he founded James Sewell Ballet with ballerina Sally Rousse, and the pair brought the company to Sewell’s native Minneapolis in 1993.
In celebration of 30 years of the James Sewell Ballet, the company has been touring 11 communities in Minnesota to present a retrospective look at what the dancers have done over the past three decades. One of those stops is Faribault.
The James Sewell Ballet performs at 7:30 p.m. March 19 at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Newhall Auditorium. The performance is the final installment of the Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts series offered annually at Shattuck.
Richard Kettering, coordinator of the Fesler-Lampert Performing Arts series, said he presents dance companies as part of the arts series every year, but because James Sewell skyrocketed in popularity on the Twin Cities dance scene, they were “just too big and too famous to have” until an art tour made possible by the Minnesota State Arts Board made it possible for James Sewell to visit Shattuck in March 2013. Kettering looks forward to hosting the dancers again.
“One of the things I’ve always liked about James Sewell is it’s ballet, but really pushing the boundaries of ballet,” Kettering said. “It’s not the typical tutu ballet or 'The Nutcracker' … There's nothing wrong with that, it’s just interpreted differently.”
Sewell verified there are no tutu costumes in the show coming to Faribault. Instead, costumes are “a fun, different mix” of leotards and what he refers to as "pedestrian wear."
Sewell described the show as a smorgasbord of acts involving nine dancers, including himself doing a magic act, with the longest piece spanning 10 minutes. Genre doesn’t define the James Sewell Ballet, he said. Instead, the versatile dancers showcase different ways to interpret ballet.
Like the dancer performers, the music in the James Sewell Ballet also follows the genre-defying trend. It’s not just any ballet that features selection from both Baroque musician Johann Sebastian Bach and Dessa the American rapper.
“There’s something in this program for everybody, whatever their taste is,” Sewell said. “I think people will really enjoy it. And these are very emotional [performances] as well.”