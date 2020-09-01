The Faribault Foundation has gained more visibility in the past few years, and much of that is thanks to former Executive Director Dee Bjork.
This month, Bjork transitioned out of her role and passed the baton to longtime Faribault resident Kymn Anderson, who is no stranger to the local community.
“We were very fortunate to have someone like Dee Bjork, who had such deep community connections, leading us,” said Richard Kettering, charter member of the Faribault Foundation Board. “You always worry when you’re going to have a change of leadership, and you’re going to be losing someone like that, but we were just so fortunate to have this smooth transition from Dee to Kymn.”
Bjork moved out of Faribault earlier this year and continued working remotely for the Faribault Foundation during the coronavirus pandemic with the intention of retiring once work resumed in person. She felt it would be more appropriate for someone living in Faribault, like Anderson, to take on the leadership role.
Anderson has served on the Faribault Foundation Board for at least a decade and has taken on a variety of other roles in the community throughout the years. In recent years, she became involved in The Virtues Project-Faribault, which draws awareness of the way virtues impact individuals and communities.
“My history has been to be involved in things that are positive and things that have a positive impact on the community,” Anderson said. “... I’m a big believer people can make a difference with their involvement. Working for community betterment and community pride is something I’ve always believed in.”
Bjork said she considers Anderson to be a great fit for the role because her experiences within the community go back decades. She’s worked as a sales manager for KDHL Radio, served as Faribault Rotary president as well as president of the Faribault Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, and she’s earned recognition for her community activism with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.
“She has a lot of friends and business associates to help grow the foundation, so it’s all really positive,” Bjork said.
Anderson commended her predecessor for instituting the Give 365 campaign, in which residents contribute $365 annually, or $1 per day, to small and big projects the Faribault Foundation sponsors.
“I just want to give proper credit and thank Dee for her years of service in leading the foundation,” Anderson said.
Under Bjork’s leadership, the Faribault Foundation also spent the past five years developing the Community Pride Grant program. Twenty six organizations benefited from the program, which serves residents of all ages in various capacities. Some projects have included the Buddy Benches that promote student interactions during recess, a mentoring program in which students help senior citizens navigate their technological devices, and aid for a local cemetery damaged by the 2018 tornado.
“That’s one great thing about the foundation — it can impact the community in a lot of ways because it doesn’t have parameters of who we can service,” Bjork said.
This year, the coronavirus pandemic set the stage for new giving opportunities for the Faribault Foundation. Community Pride Grants this year benefited the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour’s Community Cafe, which offers a curbside pickup service for the time being. The grant allowed the Paradise Center for the Arts to present outdoor activities for children at Central Park, provided personal protective equipment for Infants Remembered in Silence (IRIS) volunteers, and funded Concerts in the Park.
During her tenure, Bjork said the Faribault Foundation became better known in the community thanks to social media and local events. Now retired, she plans to become more involved in her new community with volunteer work and other activities.
One of Bjork’s hopes for the organization is that community members remember the Faribault Foundation in their end-of-life choices in the form of endowments. That way, instead of worrying about how to acquire funding, organization members can instead focus on who to fund.
The Faribault Foundation started in an unusual way compared to many community foundations, Anderson said. While many foundations begin as a result of someone leaving behind a large legacy fund as a starting point, Faribault Futures Class formed the Faribault Foundation after recognizing the need for such an organization.
Anderson plans to continue the work of the Faribault Foundation that Bjork led during her tenure but also implement new ideas. Many future plans, however, will depend on how soon the community can gather in a normal capacity. One of her individual objectives is to educate others about the benefits of philanthropy.
To start, Anderson encourages anyone interested in serving on the Faribault Foundation Board to contact her for more information. The volunteers typically meet every other month, and while the service isn’t demanding, Anderson considers it an important contribution because board members help develop the organization and set priorities.
“We’re excited,” Kettering said of Anderson’s new leadership. “We (the board) think that she’ll be able to take the helm without skipping a beat.”