Garrett Regan is ready to plug in.
Regan's Faribault Transportation Co. is one of five school bus transportation companies selected for a pilot project that's putting electric school buses on Minnesota roads.
Some of the eight newly funded buses have already begun transporting students, with the rest, including Faribault's, expected to be in service sometime next year. In addition to the eight school buses, grantees received funding for charging stations. Faribault Transportation Co. received nearly $254,000 of the $2.1 million granted by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Regan ordered the Faribault bus about a month and a half ago and expects delivery next spring.
"It's going to be a big learning curve with the new technology, figuring out how it works with the power company and just how the bus runs," said Regan, who's excited to be getting in on the front end."
The 77-passenger bus will take some getting used to. While it will be charged after its morning and afternoon routes, running an electric bus in Minnesota's winters won't be as simple as flipping a switch. Regan's researched the data on electric vehicles already in use in Alaska and Canada, and having the bus in his fleet will require adjustments. The bus, he says, will run anywhere from 80 to 130 miles on a charge, depending on the terrain it's covering, the amount of time it idles and the outside temperature.
Having a bus garage to store his buses in will help in that respect. Cold temperatures can sap electric car batteries, temporarily reducing their range by more than 40% when interior heaters are used, according to a 2019 AAA study.
The study of five electric vehicles also found that high temperatures can cut into battery range, but not nearly as much as the cold. The range returns to normal in more comfortable temperatures.
The electric school bus pilot project will support cleaner vehicle technology and reduce harmful air pollution, serving as another important step toward achieving Minnesota’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Changing from diesel to all-electric buses can reduce GHG emissions by at least 29 tons per vehicle. In total, awarded grant projects are anticipated to reduce pollution from GHG emissions by 1,120 tons.
In addition to removing older, more polluting diesel buses from the roads, the pilot project is designed to help determine the viability of electric bus technology in Minnesota’s cold climes. During the grant period, grantees will provide the MPCA with quarterly data on bus operation and performance, maintenance and energy use, among others.
Grant projects are anticipated to reduce pollution: greenhouse gases (1,120 tons), nitrogen oxide (5.4 tons), and fine particle pollution (0.3 tons).
With the new program, Minnesota is the first state in the Midwest to implement a pilot project that will gather data and information about the buses’ performance and reliability. Lessons learned from the pilot project will inform future electric school bus projects. The pilot project is funded by the Volkswagen settlement.
"It's exciting," Regan said of being included in the pilot project. "It's great for Faribault schools and the Faribault community."