With many holiday traditions lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, communities are embracing holiday lights as a way to spread much-needed Christmas cheer. Now, Morristown’s lights competition, always a community favorite, has gotten a big, unexpected boost.
Sponsored by the Morristown Commercial Club, the lights competition has been a tradition for decades, said Club President Steve Nordmeier. Open to any resident of Morristown, the competition has often inspired a bit of “friendly competition” between neighbors.
No registration is required, with each light display in the city effectively considered an entrant. Each light display is traditionally evaluated by the previous year’s winners, who are not eligible to receive any prize.
Founded more than a century ago, the Commercial Club meets each month at the Morristown Community Center and is open to all Morristown residents. In addition to membership dues, the club earns revenue by operating the Community Center bar during events.
With its small budget, the Commercial Club traditionally funds three prizes for the Holiday lights contest — a first prize of $100, second prize of $75 and third prize of $50. It’s also typically held other events to go with the lights contest, including the Annual Christmas Drawing.
Last year, the club event sponsored a “Grinch-mas party” and winter family movie night to bring a little extra Christmas cheer to the community. Suffice to say, no equivalent events will take place this year due to COVID, and even the Christmas Drawing is out.
Noting that the lights contest is a longtime tradition to begin with, Mayor Tony Lindahl expressed optimism that the lack of other activities could lead even more residents than typical to try their hand at a fun holiday light display.
Another factor could be about to increase interest even more. On Monday, the Community Club announced that thanks to the surprise generosity of a local businessperson interested in “lighting up the town,” much larger prizes will be offered this year. According to Commercial Club Vice President Steve Nordmeier, the donor expressed interest in giving a total of $1,600 for the contest. While they weren’t able to meet in person, Commercial Club members virtually agreed to boost their contribution to $400.
Under the plan agreed to by the Commercial Club, the number of winners will be increased from three to five and prizes will be dramatically increased. First place is set to receive $1,000, second place $500, third place $300, and fourth and fifth place $100. The official contest deadline will be Monday, Dec. 21, though judging will take place over the preceding weekend.
Nordmeier said that should give interested homeowners plenty of time to put up lights, though he noted that many already have displays up.
With the stakes so much higher, the club also decided to bring in outside judges to evaluate lights displays. In addition to eliminating any potential conflict of interest, Nordemeier said the change will allow last year’s winners to compete again.
That was music to the ears of Kyle and Kristina Green, last year’s first place winners. Kristina, who owns All About Signs in Faribault, said that her husband wasted no time in sprucing up his lights design when he saw the announcement on Facebook.
“He has big plans for this year — we’re gonna blind the street,” she said with a laugh.
Kyle said that he’s been putting up lights for several years now, a sort of friendly competition with the neighbors. Though he sometimes isn’t able to put as much effort as he’d like into it due to time constraints, Kyle said that putting up the lights is something he’s really come to enjoy.
Oftentimes, Kyle said that his wife buys discounted lights after Christmas, which are then stockpiled for use over the next holiday season. In addition to the old classics, he’s got a new statue of the Grinch this year, to go with another one of Elmo.
Kyle’s biggest aspiration is to put lights on the towering trees that stand in his yard. Reaching heights of around 60 feet, he said that the trees could provide a stunning local landmark — if he can get to the top to string the lights around. Kyle said he wasn’t expecting to win last year, and that winning the competition isn’t his goal this year either. Instead, he hopes that his display will bring joy and mirth to the community — especially its youngest members.
“I look forward to seeing a lot of lights this year light up the town again,” he said. “It’s really something for the kids to see and enjoy.”