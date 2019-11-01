Next week, Northfield Hospital + Clinics hosts an open house to celebrate the opening of a new, larger Faribault location.
The open house will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 on Nov. 7 at the new clinic, which is located at 1980 30th Street NW. Clinic staff will be on hand to give event attendees a tour of the new clinic and answer questions from veteran patients and curious community members alike.
Northfield Hospital + Clinics Director of Community Relations Betsy Spethmann said that the clinic’s physicians have been seeing patients at the new facility since Oct. 21. At 5,610 feet, the new clinic is more than three times the size of the old one.
With more space for patients, physicians and staff alike, Spethmann maintained that the new facility makes for a more pleasant patient experience.
“This fresh new space provides a nice opportunity for us to keep caring for the Faribault community with providers that people know and trust,” she said.
While the new clinic won’t be staffed by any additional physicians, the new facility provides room for extra equipment. That includes a new, state-of-the-art X-ray machine, something that staff say is hugely important for orthopedic care.
With more exam rooms available, the clinic's physicians expect to increase their appointment availability, helping them to see new and returning patients at a time that is convenient for them. The roomy parking lot and convenient location near I-35 are added bonuses.
Owned by the city of Northfield, Northfield Hospital + Clinics has built a significant presence throughout the region. That includes primary care clinics in Farmington, Lakeville and Lonsdale in addition to the clinic and hospital in Northfield.
Northfield Hospital + Clinics has had a presence in Faribault since 1989. Originally focused exclusively on orthopedics, the Clinic expanded its focus with the addition of ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) specialist Gerard O’Halloran in 2004.
Today, the Faribault Clinic is home to O'Halloran as well as with five orthopedic specialists. O'Halloran and orthopedic physicians Dr. Hans Bengtson and and Dr. Clinton Muench also perform surgery at the Northfield Hospital.
With the closure of a building that previously housed orthopedics specialists, the department has been crammed into two suites at 1645 Lyndale Ave. N. A summary report prepared by Northfield Hospital concluded that extra space was badly needed.
“The lack of space in the Faribault Clinic is limiting efforts for efficient operations and growth of the orthopedic and ENT programs,” the report states. “To continue to be successful, the practice requires a facility that meets provider and patient needs."