FFA Week is an important time of the year for those a part of the National FFA Organization.
The eight-day celebration began Feb. 19 and ends on Feb. 26. It serves as a way to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day, according to the official FFA site.
At Bethlehem Academy, FFA students recognized the week with activities that involved the entire school, like a $1 dress down day on Friday, a guessing game to see how many kernels of corn were in a bucket, an activity to find the fish hidden in the school and a daily question asked over the intercom each morning.
Students were also greeted by a few four-legged animals on Friday: two 4-week-old lambs.
The academy's FFA program was first formed three years ago under Richard Nystuen's leadership. It started with six members, and has grown to include 20 students from both the high school and middle school.
Casi Jensen stepped in as FFA advisor shortly after the program was formed, and students like Jennifer Robert, Matthew Palan and Teagan Ferrin commend her enthusiasm in promoting the FFA program to what it is today.
"She's the perfect teacher and is so outgoing," Ferrin said. "She loves to promote FFA."
Last year, the FFA program held its first baby animal day. The event gave students a snippet of a day on a farm. They got to see and hold animals like piglets, rabbits, chicks, kittens, puppies, lambs and calves.
FFA members also participate in career development programs and competitions which according to the FFA website, "challenge FFA members to study and practice to gain a complete and comprehensive knowledge of what it takes to succeed in a related career."
Bethlehem Academy members have participated in the dairy judging, milk quality, small animal, livestock judging, forestry and fish and wildlife contests.
Robert said middle school students have gotten really involved in FFA and place well in the career development competitions.
Whether you grew up on a farm like Ferrin and Palan, or live in town but have an interest in agriculture like Robert; the trio of seniors encourage all to join FFA.
"It's a fun club to join," Robert said. "It's interactive, and you get to know a lot of other people from other grades."
"I encourage people to join, and get your friends to join, too," Ferrin said. "It's a good group to be a part of."
Palan said being an officer adds an extra layer of excitement. He is the club's sentinel — a role which includes greeting members and assisting the club president.
Ferrin said she has learned a lot of life skills, especially communication. She serves as the club's president and looks forward to participating in the state convention this spring for dairy judging.
Participating in FFA helped Robert decide to pursue an animal science degree in college. While some may think FFA revolves around working with animals, Robert said it's more about meeting people and building friendships with people across the state.