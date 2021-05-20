As local residents transition from negative changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic over the last 14 months, Faribault Foundation members say reminders of the positive aspects of life are needed more than ever.
Based on that desire, and as both symbolic and literal signs of the sense of community Faribault residents embrace, the foundation has installed a Message Board on the Second Avenue side of Central Park, which could include a couple thousand hand-written notes highlighting the community pride, gratitude and possibilities residents feel. The board was designed by Faribault resident Dave Albers and came from after Foundation members learned that similar boards were already in use in other communities, including Venice, Florida.
“It’s a big board,” said Kymn Anderson, the foundation's executive director. “It will be visible from the street. It’s made out of lumber and fence.”
A June 17 kickoff event intended to spark the leaving of messages on the 8-by-8-foot board. The Message Board will be at Central Park until July 11, before it is moved to other locations within city limits. Anderson expects the board will be at the Aug. 14 Faribault Blue Collar Festival.
Foundation board members are distributing a couple thousand message tags to local clubs, organizations and workplaces and inviting children to participate as well. Anderson also called on people to post the messages they placed on the board along with associated selfies on social media. In August, organizers will compile a report highlighting the positive messages.
Anderson says that the Message Board is key in reminding people of the good in life, reminders she deems especially important after the last 14 months of challenges society has faced during the pandemic. The board is also intended to provide a gathering space and opportunities for people to see the positive views others have.
“After the year we’ve been through we need to be positive,” Anderson noted.
On Thursday afternoon, retired Lincoln Elementary Principal and current Foundation Director Donna Crowl wrote a message of gratitude for the adjustments Lincoln music teacher Sharon Sadergaski has made to her instruction during the pandemic.
“I’m just so proud of how she adapted,” Crowl noted.