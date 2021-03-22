Basic Blessings Backpack has fed students who may not have food over the weekends since 2010, and while the program came to a halt during the pandemic, the effort will resume in the fall with a new partnership.
When the program is active, Basic Blessings provides meals for 150 to 180 children every weekend, according to co-founder Becca Gramse of MRG Tool and Die. During the pandemic, Faribault Public Schools instead met the needs of these students with a seven-day meal program.
Reliance Bank has housed the food for Basic Blessings since the program’s inception, but starting this year, Community Action Center Faribault will instead reserve space for the meal components.
“We just started the discussion,” Gramse said. “We agreed to move the packing and everything to their location. They also have a van for delivery, which will assist us, but the nitty gritty details aren’t figured out yet.”
Community Action Center Faribault, previously known as the Faribault Food Access Initiative, is still in its beginning stages. The food shelf began mobile distributions in November, but shelf browsing will kick off this summer.
Steph Helkenn, coordinator of CAC Faribault, said the architectural design for the food shelf is complete, the contractor is working on the plan, and construction will start in the next couple of weeks. Helkenn hopes for a June opening for the choice model food shelf, but she was told July or August is more likely.
“Reliance Bank and Becca and the volunteers and team are integral to the success of it, so it’s more of a collaborative partnership than us [at the CAC] sort of driving it,” Helkenn said. “… We’re excited to source that food with that input.”
Starting again
Once the program resumes, Helkenn said Basic Blessings will need plenty of volunteers as it did in the past. Gramse and Reliance Bank will recruit those volunteers, who previously came from school organizations, classrooms, community/church groups, families, and even a few businesses.
Basic Blessings usually starts after the first set of school conferences, she said, which gives school social workers time to identify who may benefit from the program.
According to data from Minnesota Report Card, nearly 2,000, or 59% of Faribault Public Schools students, receive free or reduced-priced lunches this year. Statewide, 32% of students meet that same criteria.
Volunteers for Basic Blessings package however many meals the schools request and deliver the large plastic baggies to the schools once a week. Social workers line up volunteers to put the meals in students’ backpacks, freeing families from needing to pick up the meals themselves.
“There are a lot of programs around the state and the nation that are similarly focused [on food security for students],” Gramse said. “They’re all trying to keep foods that any age student can prepare on their own: granola bars, cereal cups, apple sauces, fruit cups, microwavable meals.”
Donations to Basic Blessings, until this year, have gone directly to the weekend meal packs for students. A small amount goes to resources used to distribute the food, Gramse said.
Basic Blessings has held fundraisers throughout the years and ordered food products from Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester and elsewhere. Donations from Post Consumer Brands and Faribault Foods also impact the program.
Recently, CCF Bank in Faribault donated $280 to Basic Blessings, the local organization selected for the company’s annual fundraiser. Roxanne Hill of CCF Bank explained that employees who contribute to the local cause earn the right to wear jeans to work on Fridays.
“It’s our hope that we’ll be able to be involved with them going forward and volunteering some time with them,” Hill said.
Helkenn said she is excited to be a part of an initiative that has already done so much for the community before the implementation of Faribault CAC.
“There’s such good work going on in Faribault,” said Helkenn, who lives in Northfield. “The more I’m here, the more I’m impressed with the things already in existence.”