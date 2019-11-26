Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota is celebrating a decade-long partnership with Faribault’s Cheese Cave that has brought new members and donors to the nonprofit community organization.
Executive Director Michelle Redman said that BBBS of Southern Minnesota had ambitious goals for growth in recent years and has achieved them. Today, BBBS serves more than 750 children throughout Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties. BBBS is always looking for donors to help it fulfill its mission and expand. And with a waitlist of more than 200 children, South Central Minnesota’s group is looking for adult mentors and donors alike.
“The need is great, we just need to get the volunteers,” Redman said. “ And with the holidays upon us, what better gift could you give than to be a ‘Big’ (older program mentor). Having the opportunity to match a child with a big brother, big sister, big couple this holiday season could be the gift of a lifetime.”
By dropping by the Cheese Cave next Tuesday for the Big Cheese Society’s quarterly event, interested community members can get a sense of the work BBBS does. Event attendees will have the chance to enjoy live music, a complimentary glass of beer or wine and appetizer. Most of all, the event gives BBBS supporters a chance to hear from a successful mentoring match. The event is free, but those interested will be able to sign up to make monthly donations.
Emily Franks is among those who have taken advantage of the BBBS program to spend more bonding time bonding with family, not less. Franks and her husband signed up to be a “Big Couple” while she was working for BBBS.
Franks has since left BBBS, but she still loves the program and her family fully intends to continue mentoring their “Little” until he graduates. She says that the BBBS program is an incredibly enriching experience for both “Bigs” and “Littles.”
“For us, (our little) is part of our family now,” she said. “There’s so much we do together — celebrate our Little’s birthday, have our own little Christmas celebration, make cookies every year. The memories we are making are truly special.”
“People donate money to lots of different organizations, but how often do you get to see what your donation does?” Redman asked. “The Big Cheese Society gives the opportunity for the donor to see what their dollars go towards.”
BBBS will follow up the Big Cheese event with informational sessions on Thursday for those interested in becoming a “Big” (older mentor). Redman said the organization always likes to follow up events with informational sessions to give people the opportunity to ask additional questions.
"Bigs" don’t need to take time away from their families to participate in BBBS. The group is looking not only for solo “Bigs” but also couples and families interested in participating in the program.
Redman is also a “Big” who's she’s gained life-changing experiences from the program. As the director of Faith Formation at Divine Mercy, golf coach at Bethlehem Academy and mother of an 18-month-old, Redman fits her work with BBBS into a tight schedule.
Redman got involved with BBBS because she was looking for a flexible way to give back to youth in the community. She praised BBBS’s approach and carefully calibrated process for matching “Bigs” with “Littles.”
“They have it down to a science,” she said. I feel like my match couldn’t be more perfect for me and my family.”