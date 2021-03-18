With the goal of attracting new investment to town in core industries like advanced manufacturing, food processing, and warehousing and distribution, Faribault’s Economic Development Authority is eyeing a new business subsidy program.
The proposed Economic Development Incentive Fund received mostly favorable reviews at the EDA’s monthly meeting Thursday, though there were plenty of questions from commissioners and many details remain to be worked out.
In recent years, Faribault has proven skilled at attracting investments from firms in its target industries. Nonetheless, the city’s Community and Economic Development Coordinator Deannna Kuennen says the city could better tailor programming to business needs.
Thanks to favorable interest rates and a strong economy, the past decade proved an opportune time for businesses to expand. However, those low interest rates ironically made the city’s revolving loan programs less effective at spurring economic investment. With no new loans over the last six years, the EDA’s revolving loan program currently has a balance in $375,000. The new program would offer a forgivable alternative for companies looking to establish, expand or retain their presence in Faribault.
A formula would limit how much a company could be offered under the program, though the EDA would have the ability to reduce the award amount or couple it with loans or other traditional assistance programs.
Creating such a program would require a significant infusion of cash. However, Kuennen said it would be similar in some ways to the investment made in downtown. Where the city could get enough funding for the program to meet demand was a subject of robust discussion, with Kuennen herself conceding that staff have yet to figure out a clear answer to the question.
Mayor Kevin Voracek said he was also concerned that parameters that are too broad could lead the funds to be used in a redundant manner, leaving taxpayers to subsidize expansion projects already likely to take place.
“It sounds like we’re funding businesses to figure out what they’re going to do naturally,’ he said.
Newly seated EDA member Mark Jarrett asked if some state dollars might be available, particularly to attract out-of-state companies. However, Kuennen said that while the state will certainly come in with its own menu of programs, it isn’t likely to subsidize Faribault’s.
Jarrett’s colleague Matt Drevlow argued that the EDA should be sure to prioritize the assistance carefully, including a requirement that businesses have a minimum number of employees in order to qualify for funds.
Details are sparse under the preliminary plan presented by staff, but it does require that the maximum size of the investment be $5,000 per job created (so long as said jobs meet a certain wage criteria) and/or 1.5% of investment.
While the EDA wasn’t exactly sold on the proposal, board members were interested in hearing more about it next month. In the meantime staff will refine the details, using a similar program from Texas as a model.