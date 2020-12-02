Otto Luknic of the Faribault Lions Club came to the U.S. from Slovakia as an 8-year-old, and wanting to be like other American children, he studied the English language especially hard.
Living in Waseca, and attending a school with just 10 students in his class, the first thing his teacher gave to him was a dictionary.
“There you find a myriad of things if you want to learn the language in the right way, the way it’s used,” Luknic said. “… I picked up a love for the dictionary because I learned a lot from it.”
For the past few decades, Luknic has literally passed down his interest in dictionaries to local third-graders at public, private, and charter schools. Even with the coronavirus creating a barrier for in-person distribution, the Faribault Lions Club still donated 315 dictionaries this year.
Faribault Public Schools received 205 dictionaries for third-grade teachers to distribute to students at the three public elementary schools, Nerstrand Charter School received 21 dictionaries, Cannon River STEM School received 40, Faribault Lutheran School received 15 and Divine Mercy Catholic School received 34.
Although today’s students are accustomed to using the internet more than previous generations of students, Luknic said the Lions will continue giving away dictionaries as long as teachers find them beneficial.
Sara Lueken, Lincoln Elementary third-grade teacher, continues to enjoy the connection the Lion's Club makes with the dictionary donations each year. While some may consider dictionaries obsolete with the emergence of search engines like Google, she disagrees.
"There is something to be said about students coming across a word that they don't know and pausing to look it up in a dictionary," Lueken said. "I think that it forces the students to think a little deeper and hopefully embeds that word and definition into memory. I plan on having the students keep their new dictionaries at their seats to utilize during reading and writing time; this will help to create independent thinkers and learners."
Luknic himself said he referred to the dictionary while learning English, then while teaching English at Faribault High School. To this day, he said he still uses a dictionary at home.
“Third grade is about the right time because you lay a foundation for the students at that time,” Luknic said. “In Europe, many countries pay teachers more in elementary schools than secondary schools because they see the value of helping them set the goals for their education and success. Young people are the most valuable asset we have, and we have to make sure they get the proper education.”
To raise money for the dictionary distribution, the Faribault Lions Club has hosted a Super Bowl Sunday pancake breakfast ever since the Super Bowl started in 1967. Generally, the pancake breakfasts generate $5,000 a year. Luckily, since the breakfast was held before March, the pandemic didn’t interfere with the fundraiser.
Over the course of the dictionary distribution tradition, Luknic and a couple of the other Lions visit schools, talk about the Lions Club, and show students how to use the dictionaries. At Lincoln Elementary, since their mascot was the Lions up until this year, the Lions Club requested to hear their school song. Then, the Lions Club sang their lion song.
“The kids would just howl,” Luknic said. “We always had fun with it because kids are the most important to us, and they should be.”
This year, Luknic said it will be a “mixed bag” since the students will still get their dictionaries, but the Lions Club won’t be able to hand them off in person and see the joy on their faces.
“It’s a win-win situation and we don’t want to discontinue it,” Luknic said. “We’ll let the teachers tell us if they’re not using them.”