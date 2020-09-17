Highly pleased with Faribault Municipal Airport’s brand-new building, members of the City Council expressed an interest in investing in the facility like never before.
The council toured the recently completed Fixed Base Operator building as part of its Tuesday work session. The building, a replacement for one destroyed in a Sept. 20, 2018 tornado, has been occupied for only a few weeks. The structure’s so new that Public Works Director Travis Block noted that even now the finishing touches aren’t completed.
The new hangar was constructed with insurance dollars as well as disaster assistance dollars from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Airport Manager Gerry Serres praised Block for going to great lengths to get the city a “bang for its buck.”
“Travis gets all of the kudos for getting the right building for the budget we had,” Serres said. “He squeezed every nickel out of it. This goes above and beyond what we had before.”
The new facility provides about 15,000 square-feet, including 12,800 square-feet of hangar space. By contrast, the temporary trailer that served as the airport’s Fixed Base Operator building after the permanent building was destroyed offered just 6,500 square feet.
Even the previous permanent building offered just 10,000 square feet of hangar space. With the extra space, the airport’s ability to accommodate quick maintenance needs in a timely fashion and provide storage space has been greatly enhanced.
The new FBO building offers style and comfort as well. Councilor Janna Viscomi praised it for its design, which she compared favorably with a pre-tornado building that she characterized as resembling a shed.
“This looks really nice, really professional from the outside,” she said.
In addition to councilors, Block said that airport visitors have also been highly complimentary of the new building. With momentum from the successful project, the Airport Board is now eyeing tackling its next big request — a project to significantly extend the runway. The project was included in the Airport Master Plan approved by the city in the pre-tornado days of 2016, its approval conditioned on a Justification Study that could open up the federal dollars needed to make it financially feasible.
At the time, runway lengths of 5,000 or 5,500 feet were considered, but the Board opted for a shorter 4,900 foot runway, believing the cost and potential environmental impacts of the longer runways would be too great.
The board chose its final plan based on its desire to reduce costs associated with land acquisition, construction, environmental impacts and road relocation. Still, a portion of Canby Avenue west of the airport would need to be reconfigured.
The Airport Board has since largely reversed itself, believing that the extra investment would be worth it. Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Nort Johnson said that for many businesses, a 5,000-foot runway might be the minimum airport size they’d consider.
“It is a benchmark that would allow larger aircraft to use our facility,” he said. “It would be a great boost to the air services related businesses and our ability to recruit businesses.”
Currently, Faribault’s Airport has just 4,257 feet of runway, according to Block. Owatonna Degner Regional Airport has already upgraded its runway length to 5,500 feet and has seen significant benefits. However, it would be difficult for Faribault to “piggyback” off that since most businesses that need an airport like to be close to it.
Building the longer runway could be spendy, and the cost is likely to increase significantly if the city opts to cross the 5,000 foot threshold. That’s because the longer runway would likely require a wider berth and repositioning of the runway itself.
Councilors said they wanted to see more numbers first but seemed inclined to support the project. Mayor Kevin Voracek, who expressed a somewhat skeptical attitude about the runway expansion project last month, seemed to warm up to the idea on Tuesday.
“The landscape of Faribault has changed a lot over the years, “ he said. “Maybe now is the time to push for a longer runway.”
Councilor Tom Spooner said that if the city is going to go ahead with the expansion project, it should make sure it’s doing it right. Spooner said he worries that if the city doesn’t go “all-in” to address its needs now, costs could rise dramatically in the future.
“I’d hate to sell ourselves short,” he said. “ If we’re going to do this, let’s do it right. Let’s not second guess ourselves in 15 years.”