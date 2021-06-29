For Gavin Lewison, deciding to join 4-H as a Cloverbud about eight years ago was easy. He wanted to show cattle like his older siblings, Lex, Hannah and Grace. Now 13, he's excited to be eligible to participate in the Minnesota State Fair, just like his siblings.
The Minnesota State Fair recently announced recipients of the inaugural Beginning Exhibitor Livestock Learning Experience (BELLE) Grant program, set to help reduce the financial barrier of attending the State Fair and introduce new exhibitors to the fair. Of the 15 youth livestock exhibitors chosen, two were local residents: Lewison, of Owatonna, with beef cattle and Carol Schrader, of Faribault, with rabbits.
This new program, funded through the Minnesota State Fair Foundation, awards grants to youth livestock exhibitors who commit to participate in the Minnesota State Fair for the first time in 2021. Eleven large animal exhibitors received $500 and four small animal exhibitors received $250 each to help offset the costs. Grants will be paid to the exhibitor when participation at the Minnesota State Fair is complete and all required recaps, photos and video messages have been submitted. Throughout the summer, recipients have to submit a project report each month. Hoven said the reports teach youth to adhere to a timeline and strengthen time management and organization skills.
Blaire Hoven, agriculture communications supervisor with the State Fair, said the fair is committed to featuring the state's finest agriculture, and recognizes the importance of cultivating youth experiences in the livestock industry, yet also understands that exhibiting
`there can stretch the family budget.
Hoven said there were 60 total applicants, which were narrowed down to 15. Participants will also be paired with a peer-to-peer mentor to help guide them through their showing experience.
"We didn't just want to pick them and send them on their way, we want someone guiding them along the way," added Hoven.
Mentors will be matched with award recipients showing similar species. Participants are also encouraged to reach out to their mentor to answer any questions over the summer they may have, no matter what they may be.
Since 4-H'ers have to earn a trip to the State Fair to participate in it, Hoven said they opened up the criteria to include FFA members and open class participants to include everybody and give them the chance. If 4-H exhibitors do not win a trip through their county fair, they would then be required to show in the open show or FFA show (if an exhibitor is an FFA participant and of the required age) for their species. In the event that this happens, State Fair staff will work with the exhibitor to make sure they are registered for the appropriate show.
"We're excited," Hoven said about the opportunities available for youth. "It's fun to see something we came up with take off, it's something we hope to continue doing in the future but we will see what's to come."
Family bonds
Lewison, the son of Tammy and Brad Lewison, is a member of the Straight River Stars 4-H Club. While showing his dairy steers in the show ring on the county level, Lewison enjoys talking to the judge and learning what he can do to improve on. Over the years, he's strengthened his showmanship skills, like trying to keep a steer's head up.
Each morning, the dairy steers are taken out and worked with for a couple hours. Along with practicing walking around a small field in the Lewison's backyard, the steers are also washed daily.
Though the whole process from start to finish is a lot of work, Tammy said it gives them a lot of family time.
"It's something our family has done for many years," said Lewison. "We always work the project from the start, (purchasing as calves to finishing) as a family."
Lewison said he is most looking forward to showing in the Colosseum, especially after watching his siblings show in that same building numerous times before.
The family aspect of showing livestock is something Rice County 4-H Program Coordinator Kelly Chadwick says is quite common, though some have also gained interest through starting their own hobby farms or leasing animals from friends.
Along with the opportunity to show in the ring on the county and state level, Chadwick says the skills participants learning in the process is never-ending — from responsibility to using the proper tools and techniques to care for animals to ensuring they grow and hopefully develop the show qualities the judges are looking for and fiscal responsibility. While in the fair setting, Chadwick says it's fun to watch 4-H'ers learn from one another and grow.
"They learn more about how to show the animals and how to care for them," said Chadwick. "It introduces a whole new world to them."
Also while at the fair, 4-H'ers have the opportunity to answer questions from fairgoers and promote/share why those types of animals are important to the agriculture industry. There's also some opportunities to bust myths, like chocolate milk not coming from brown cows guiding fairgoers to accurate information.
The ultimate goal for the majority of 4-H'ers, Chadwick says, is to earn a trip to the State Fair. It not only gives them a larger pool of competition, but she finds it also provides another avenue for social interaction with youth from other counties, and develops those relationships and inter connections.