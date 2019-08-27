The Medford City Council on Monday unanimously approved the preliminary 2020 budget, as well as the preliminary 2020 tax levy.
The general fund levy is approved to increase from $644,264 to $657,893, a 2.1% hike. City Administrator Andy Welti said that the increase will cover inflation in the cost of supplies and services, and allow the city to continue putting funds into the General Capital Projects Fund that will be used for financing future street and municipal building projects.
“The main reason for the increase in the budget levy is to continue building reserves, which has been the recommendation of our state auditor and city auditor,” Welti explained. “Probably the major adjustment this year was the transfers and funding for the preliminary work and enginnering work that’s going to be done on the Main Street project.”
Because of the small increase, residents of Medford will see a very tiny increase in their taxes.
The levy summary that was presented to the council laid out that the general fund levy will increase from $574,605 to $587,015, the new 2018 street project levy will be set at $17,143, and the fire relief, EDA, Central Avenue and Scenic Heights levies will remain the same.
Major changes in the preliminary budget can be seen on both the revenue and expenditure side. Medford will see an increase of $15,807 in Local Government Aid thanks to 2019 legislature that restored LGA to 2002 levels. The city will also see a $6,000 revenue increase for the Fire Department as there has been an increase in township fire contracts. On the expenditures side, the preliminary budget is projecting a $20,000 decrease for repairs needed on paved streets, including manhole repairs, patching, and crack filling.
The council will have until the end of December to make any changes to the proposed budget and tax levy. The Truth in Taxation meeting for the final levy, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Medford City Hall.