A locally owned, family-run car dealership is in the process of moving its growing business to a roomy, well-located spot that until recently was home to one of Faribault’s most long-standing businesses.
A Faribault native, Tom Furlong first opened Furlong Motors Direct in 2012. Located behind the Faribault Hy-Vee at 1920 Fifth Street NW, the business has grown substantially since its inception and now sells roughly 400 cars and trucks a year. Now, it’s moving out to the former Faribault Garden Center site at 1715 Lyndale Ave N, just blocks from the interstate. Furlong said that while the site near Hy-Vee has been serviceable, the new location will provide five times the space and nearby vehicle traffic.
Over more than 50 years in the business, former Garden Center owner Stanley Boe built up quite a following, but the store abruptly closed last year. Boe said he’d wanted to pass on the greenhouse for years but could never find a suitable successor.
While Furlong wasn’t interested in using the property as a greenhouse, he jumped at the opportunity to secure the valuable property. The sale was completed last July, before Boe even had time to close his doors.
Furlong started his career in the insurance industry, working hand in hand with auto dealers throughout the midwest to provide training and coverage. In 1991, he became a dealer himself, purchasing the Northfield GM dealership from a former client. Furlong ran the GM dealership for more than two decades before selling it to Apple Autos in 2011. Founded in 1994, the Twin Cities-based dealership group also operates new and used dealerships in Shakopee and Apple Valley.
Still, Furlong couldn’t shake his love for the car business, and his son Dan Furlong and son-in-law Brad Keil were itching to follow him in business. When the opportunity arose to purchase the building behind the Hy-Vee, they jumped back in with both feet.
Since its foundation, the company’s business model has differed significantly from a typical dealership. It spends little on traditional advertising, and far less on the kind of flashy buildings that often define car dealerships.
Instead, the dealership has managed to successfully boost its online advertising presence, drawing in customers from around the upper midwest with regularity. Furlong says the company's reduced overhead costs are transferred into savings for customers.
The dealership’s biggest draw is also online related. In addition to buying a car off the lot, customers also have the option of specifically requesting a particular make and model — and Furlong will do its best to locate it on open auction markets. Furlong said that every vehicle Furlong Direct sells, whether on the lot or by special order, goes through additional inspections to ensure quality. It also offers various financing options for customers and extended warranties.
The semi-retired Furlong has now transferred most of the day-to-day responsibilities of running Furlong Motors Direct to his son and son-in-law. However, he continues to own the business and is now overseeing its expansion project.
After necessary permits and approvals were secured, the site renovation project began earlier this year. Furlong said that it will be complete by Aug. 1 and include a new roof, new interior and new siding, with the parking lot getting a fresh layer of asphalt.
At its current building, Furlong can stock 70-75 cars at any time, and he expects that inventory to increase to as many as 250 cars at the new dealership. Additional storage space will be available for boats, RVs and fish houses. The roomy lot, he said, will provide space for the dealership to stockpile popular vehicles like hybrids, which are often hard to find.
Furlong won't be the first dealership on Lyndale, RC Bliss Ford and Monkey Motors are both just south of the new Furlong site.