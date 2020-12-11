An Owatonna man, sentenced earlier this week in a Steele County burglary case, has been charged following a Wednesday crash in Rice County that injured another driver and allegedly revealed several items reported as stolen.
The Rice County Attorney's Office on Friday charged Miguel Angel Carreon Balderas, 27, in two files stemming from the crash and burglaries across the region.
Court documents state Carreon Balderas was charged after a Rice County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday near Hazelwood Avenue in Webster Township. The deputy reportedly saw a Dodge pickup, driven by Felipe Israel Ramirez Sol, 37, of Brooklyn Center, in the west ditch. The second vehicle in the crash, a dark blue Audi A6, was driven by Carreon Balderas.
Sol reported having traveled south on Hazelwood Avenue when Carreon Balderas’ vehicle crossed over the center line and struck his vehicle head-on. Sol was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale after sustaining broken ribs and a collapsed lung. Carreon Balderas was reportedly treated and released from Northfield Hospital then taken to the Rice County jail.
During the crash investigation, the manager of local business, Crown Undeground, reported the vehicle Carreon Balderas was driving resembled the car used in three burglaries that took place Nov. 27-28 and Dec. 3 at his establishment. During the burglaries, a hammer drill and laptop were reported stolen. On Dec. 3, surveillance video allegedly showed a person resembling Banderas taking items from four other vehicles.
Court documents state a loaded 12-gauge shotgun was found in a gun case near the rear seat of the car along with residue that field-tested positive for cocaine and methamphetamine. Items also reportedly found included a pay stub belonging to an employee of the recently burglarized Waseca business, a hunting bag containing ammunition, a camouflage bag containing shotgun shells and duck calls, and tools and socket sets bearing the initials of another Waseca company.
Data from Carreon Balderas’ cellphone reportedly showed him posting on social media around the time of the Crown Underground burglaries with a similar-looking hammer drill and laptop. Carreon Balderas allegedly possessed a hypodermic syringe and tourniquet inside the Audi. Court documents state he later said he used both methamphetamine and heroin, “and admitted to snorting one of the two drugs about two hours prior to the crash. However, (Carreon Balderas) did not know which drug he had ingested.”
Charges in one file include receiving stolen property, criminal vehicular operation resulting in substantial bodily harm and firearm possession by a convicted felon. In that file he is also charged with fifth-degree gross misdemeanor drug possession and misdemeanor DWI. In another file, Carreon Balderas is charged with two counts of felony third-degree burglary.
On Monday, Steele County Judge Joseph Bueltel sentenced Carreon Balderas to 27 days in jail, which he already served, and five years supervised probation on a charge of second-degree burglary. Carreon Balderas was initially charged with two additional counts of felony burglary, but those were dismissed in exchange for an October guilty plea.
Carreon Balderas was also convicted of felony mail theft in Blue Earth County in April. There he was sentenced to 27 days in jail and ordered to serve with Sentence to Service, a work program that serves as an alternative to jail and/or probation.
Judge Jeffrey Johnson set conditional bail for Carreon Balderas at $25,000 Friday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 23. As of Friday, he was in custody.