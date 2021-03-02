A Twin Cities based developer’s proposal to bring luxury housing to the east side of Faribault appears to have gotten off to a good start, with neighbors expressing mostly positive feedback at a Monday meeting.
Under plans brought forward by Terry Robertson, Curt Brekke and Darrell Thompson of the C-Alan Homes/Thompson James Group, 34 market-rate rental units in sets of five to even rowhouses, would be built on the former Mayo Clinic site at 924 First Street NE. An established luxury home builder with some 25 years of experience, C-Alan Homes has traditionally focused on building custom luxury homes with a price range of $1.5 million to $6 million, only recently expanding into the rental market.
The project on the former Mayo Clinic site would represent C-Alan Homes’s first venture outside the Twin Cities. Nonetheless, the firm professed a strong commitment to Faribault, with Robertson saying he plans to move to the city whether the deal proceeds or not.
The developer is not the first firm to express interest in the former Mayo Clinic site, which has sat as a vacant neighborhood eyesore for several years. Two years ago, a developer proposed the construction of a four-story, 89 unit apartment complex on the site. That project was ultimately shelved amid strong opposition from neighbors, including City Councilor Tom Spooner and Jeff Jandro, one of the city’s most prominent developers. To critics, the project was too tall, too big and just didn’t fit into their quiet neighborhood.
Despite the setback, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen and Community Development Coordinator Kim Clausen continued to look for a developer, reaching out to Robertson after reading a profile of him in Twin Cities Business Magazine.
The developers visited a number of sites in town before settling on the former Mayo Clinic location for the first project. They’ve also identified another larger site for further development, with an eye toward staying into the community for three to five years.
“We want to be here for the long haul,” Robertson said. “Once we get one up and running, we’ll move onto phase two and maybe take on another 80 units or so.”
While eager to provide support, Kuennen and Clausen told the developers that they would need to secure buy-in from the community in general as well as the neighborhood in particular. That led the developers to tailor their project with feedback to the previous, failed proposal in mind.
To ensure that the project would address the Faribault market’s needs, the developers met with area business people to discuss the local housing shortage and reviewed the city’s recently released rental housing study, which points to a big need for market rate housing. The project is designed to offer an appealing option to highly educated, well-compensated professionals who work for companies such as Daikin Applied and SageGlass and are tired of commuting long distances to work.
Luxury rentals could be a particularly appealing option for professionals unsure how long they might be in Faribault before taking another job or being transferred to another city. Jandro said it’s a need that he and other developers have identified but has never really been addressed.
“(Faribault) has attracted a lot of businesses to town, and they’re screaming for housing for their PhDs, for their scientists,” said Brekke. “They’d rather not have to live in Lakeville or drive up to Northfield.”
While other recent developments have seen the establishment of a Tax Increment Financing district or other means of public funding, Robertson emphasized his proposal would not require any city funding.
Exactly how expensive the units will be isn’t yet clear. Robertson suggested they would likely be north of the normal price for a market-rate three bedroom apartment, but said the firm would try to keep them as low as possible.
“We’re not looking to make a boatload of money,” he said. “If we were, we’d still be up in Edina.”
With square footage ranging from 1,453 to 1,672 square feet, the units would offer plenty of room to go with their luxurious touches. At the same time, their two-story height is far more palatable to neighbors than the previous project was.
Because the lot is currently zoned as highway commercial, the development would require either a Conditional Use Permit or an amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance to move forward. According to Wanberg, the CUP would likely be the smoothest path.
While the developers haven’t yet started to tackle it, several neighborhood residents warned that significant steps would need to be taken to prevent water runoff issues. Spooner said that even now, runoff is a major issue for properties such as his.
In order to avoid long-term issues, Jandro suggested that a stormwater retention pond may be required. Another option, suggested by Spooner’s wife Jayne, could be a “rain garden,” a depressed area designed to allow rainwater to soak into the ground.
Overall, the mood of Monday's crowd was definitely favorable. Jandro said that the feedback he received at the meetings, along with personal conversations with the C-Allen Homes team, has convinced him it’s the “right fit” for Faribault.
“This is very nice, and it’s great for the community as a whole,” added Councilor Spooner. “It’s something we don’t have and it’s going to work out really well.”
The City Council was expected to discuss the proposal Tuesday night.