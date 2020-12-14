A Faribault man, serving a 78-month sentence for selling heroin, has lost his bid to have his guilty plea withdrawn.
In a Monday opinion, the Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed the district court's ruling, finding that Anthoney Michael Fugalli's guilty plea was valid.
Fugalli, 30, who sold heroin to a confidential informant four times between May 31, 2018 and June 18, 2018, argued that his plea was invalid because it was inaccurate. While agreeing to sell 13 grams of heroin, he delivered less than the 10 grams required to be charged with first-degree sale of heroin in Minnesota.
During a November 2018 plea hearing, Fugalli admitted to agreeing to sell 13 grams of heroin. The District Court declined to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea and Fugalli was sentenced to prison in August 2019.
"Because Fugalli’s admission to offering to sell at least the threshold amount of heroin acknowledges that he violated the statute regardless of the amount he actually delivered, the district court had a sufficient factual basis to accept Fugalli’s plea," according to the opinion filed in Appellate Court.
The Appellate Court also noted that state stature defines “sell” to mean not only, “to sell, give away, barter, deliver, exchange, distribute or dispose of” the drugs, but also “to offer or agree to” sell.
"Fugalli’s first-degree crime was completed by his offer to sell the specified quantity," wrote the court, "and although his actual delivery of a lesser amount than was bargained for might suggest that he is imprecise with his buyers during his drug dealing, it does not reduce the degree of his drug-dealing criminality."
Fugalli is also awaiting trial on charges of second-degree drug sale and third-degree murder for the June 19, 2018 overdose death of a Faribault man. COVID-19 related delays and closings have pushed off a trial, and no date is currently set.
Following his June 2018 arrest, Fugalli reportedly confessed to selling the victim heroin, saying he warned him that the drug may contain fentanyl, an opioid more powerful than heroin.