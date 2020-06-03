She thought she’d become a nurse, but Kanko Akakpovi changed her mind.
She didn’t want to wait for patients to come to her — to deal with medical situations when they were already difficult and costly. She wanted to stop crises before they happened. So Akakpovi decided to study community health, and she’s been applying her preventative philosophy ever since.
Akakpovi relishes her job as a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) worker. SNAP-Ed, a University of Minnesota Extension program, aims to provide disadvantaged Minnesotans with nutritional and exercise knowledge, and more access to locally sourced healthy food. This mission sees Akakpovi tend to three southern Minnesota counties: Le Sueur, Rice and Goodhue. No day is ever the same for Akakpovi. Sometimes she’s teaching classes on how to prepare low-carbohydrate, low-sodium meals. Sometimes she’s working with food bank managers. No matter what the day brings though, her work is always rewarding, Akakpovi said.
And considering the issues SNAP-Ed seeks to alleviate, it’s easy to understand why Akakpovi is passionate about what she does. According to a 2018 University of Minnesota document describing SNAP-Ed, one out of three-low income adult Minnesotans are obese, four out of five Minnesotans are not getting enough exercise, one out of 10 Minnesotans don’t have enough nutritious food and three out of 10 lack access to healthy food.
Aside from the impact these realities have on individual Minnesotans, they’re also a drain Minnesota at large. Medical expenses due to obesity cost Minnesota $3.2 billion in 2017, according to the Minnesota Department of Health website.
“Kanko’s role is extremely vital in these counties because she’s there as a resource to provide this direct education but also provide these communities she serves with whatever it is that they may need to gain those tools and knowledge to overcome obesity or other health issues in conjunction with their access to healthy foods,” said Regional Coordinator for SNAP-Ed Susan Draves.
How does Akakpovi tackle such a big challenge? It starts with listening to the needs of local communities and tailor-making programming for them. That means Akakpovi spends a lot of her time speaking with elderly, immigrant and low-income Minnesotans about their shopping and eating habits.
“It’s more and more fun to work with Kanko because she’s taking her work to the next level based on hearing what the community needs are and then taking it from there,” Draves said. “She’s really a good listener — listening to what the community wants.”
In her conversations with elderly resident, especially those living in retirement communities, she’s noticed that they don’t often buy food in bulk and they tend to only cook for one or two people. So the advice she gives them reflects that. She also applies the latest nutritional science and public health research data when working with her clients.
“Our everyday work changes lives,” Akakpovi said. “People learn everyday skills that they can apply to their life. They gain knowledge that will essentially help them make some behavioral changes that essentially impact their health in a positive way. For instance, if I go to a site and I teach them about food safety, people learn about that and anything that they learn they also apply to their everyday life.”
One of the communities affected most by Akakpovi’s work is Faribault’s Friendship House, a resource center dedicated to serving adults with mental illness. Teaching Friendship House clients how to cook new things and giving them nutritional tips isn’t just good for their physical health, it’s good for their mental health too, said Friendship House Coordinator Lynda Devine.
“I’ve had a couple of members, since she’s been there, lose over 60 pounds each,” Devine said. “So that really increases people’s mental health ability and it’s made a big impact. People are now reading labels, they’re making better choices. Not only is it a benefit to the client, it’s a betterment to society as well.”
It isn’t just Akakpovi’s wealth of nutritional, food safety and food economics knowledge that make her such an effective educator though. She also has a creative streak and a calm demeanor, both of which help her connect with clients and conquer barriers to healthy lifestyles. She’ll often draw on the Friendship House’s garden and use its bounty to craft new dishes. While “healthy food” might not elicit the anticipation of novelty and flavor in the minds of the cynics out there, Akakpovi’s food really does manage to appease body and soul simultaneously. Beware not lovers of salt and carbs — there’s nothing a bit of spice can’t accomplish.
And Akakpovi has the compassion and patience of a saint when she works with clients. She never tires of explaining nutritional facts or the steps of a recipe. She meets everyone she works with where they’re at, and tries to connect with them at a human level, Devine said.
“As an instructor she’s invaluable. She’s also really warm and approachable, and everybody down there, they really like Kanko,” Devine said. “She’s really patient, really caring. There’s no dumb question.”
This was particularly evident to Devine when members of the Friendship House made Akakpovi a gift to show her their appreciation and Akakpovi was visibly touched.
Another ingredient of Akakpovi’s success is her love of the city of Faribault and the diverse communities that call it home.
“The town of Faribault has some pretty dedicated people that are always thinking about an innovative way of making everyone else’s lives better,” Akakpovi said. “Faribault has some significant diversity, but the town is always trying their best to meet those needs. Focusing on food, they have been trying their best at meeting those needs, even though I feel that there’s still some work that needs to be done but we’re all coming together in work and trying to make that happen.”
Even in the era of COVID-19, Akakpovi is working to secure access to food for those who need it. She’s still working at food banks and making sure that the food supply in southern Minnesota remains plentiful and accessible. While she obviously couldn’t prevent COVID-19, Akakpovi’s work to build and maintain southern Minnesota’s health infrastructure has been pivotal in the region’s battle against the disease.