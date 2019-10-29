Rice County’s Board of Commissioners has awarded the contract to expand the county’s Faribault highway shop to MetCon Construction. It's the second consecutive construction project that's come in well under the engineer's estimate. Both county projects were awarded to Met-Con.
As the county’s road maintenance needs continue to grow, a 2016 study identified a need for a larger highway shop. County Engineer Dennis Luebbe noted that the aging facility has not been significantly expanded since it was first built in 1975.
Commissioners received bids from seven different construction companies across Minnesota, with each coming in below the engineer’s estimate of $4.77 million. Met-Con was easily the lowest, with a base bid of $3.774 million. Work on the project will begin next spring, as was proposed under alternate bid No. 1. Met-Con was willing to lower its bid by $29,000 in exchange for the later start time.
The board also accepted alternate options 2 and 3, substituting asphalt surfacing outside the new garage with more durable concrete and painting the ceiling of the new garage for an additional $32,000, making the total cost $3.777 million.
Luebbe said that his department preferred concrete driveways, but were concerned about the price. Faribault-based Met-Con offered to install concrete driveways for an additional $23,000, a price commissioners decided they could live with.
Painting the ceiling adds additional $9,000 to the project, but Luebbe said it’s well worth the additional cost to increase the amount of light flow in the shop areas. Commissioners agreed with Luebbe, and the additional expenditure was approved.
Luebbe said he’s excited to see the county turn to a Faribault-based construction company to tackle a project that he’s been hoping to see completed for years.
“It's nice to have (Met-Con) in our backyard competing for projects like that for all of Rice County,” he said.
A portion of the project, approximately $1.5 million, will be funded through proceeds from bonds the county sold last year to pay for the expansion of the Government Services Building. The remaining amount will be funded by reserves from the County’s Road and Bridge fund.
Luebbe said that once construction begins, it will take more than a year to complete. In the meantime, various areas will be impacted. That will even include the front entrance, which he expects to be closed for a period of several months. During that time, visitors will be directed to enter the building through a side door.
Changing needs
At the time it was built, the shop housed both the highway and zoning departments. The latter has since moved into the Government Services Building on Third Street NW. Despite the extra space, the Highway Department is now bursting at the seams.
Under the expansion project, both the office and shop areas of the facility will be enlarged. The office area will be extended approximately 30 feet toward the highway while the shop portion will extend another 100 feet out the back, with added width on both sides.
On the shop side, the county has more maintenance vehicles than it did in 1975 and the average maintenance vehicle has become significantly larger. As a result, much of the county’s equipment sits outside due to lack of space, leaving it exposed to harsh winter weather conditions.
Space in the buildings is so limited that mechanics have difficulty doing their jobs, and the parts room is also bursting at the seams. The added shop space will enable the county to add another four heated garage stalls for heavy machinery as well as an expanded parts room.
The shop area also lacks adequate room for the 10 full-time workers and eight part-time seasonal workers the Highway Department employs. The shop area’s break room also lacks adequate space, the men’s bathrooms fail to meet modern building codes and there are no women’s bathrooms at all.
Once the expansion project is completed, the shop area break room and men’s bathroom will receive badly needed expansions and upgrades, and a women’s bathroom will be added.
The building’s office areas are similarly undersized. The new renovation will add a dedicated full-sized conference room for meetings and other large gathering. Smaller office spaces for private discussions, providing privacy for sensitive discussions that currently is often hard to come by.