From Imminent Brewing in Northfield to 10,000 Drops and Corks and Pints in Faribault to Mineral Springs Brewing in Owatonna, there’s no shortage of places for trucks to park and enjoy brisk business selling a variety of foods for hungry local customers.
With the food truck industry continuing to grow, Faribault’s City Council on Tuesday began discussing a its food truck regulations might look like.
Thanks in part to the relaxation of regulations at the state level, food trucks have established themselves over the last several years as an easy and accessible way to enter the food preparation industry and build up a loyal clientele. Just a decade ago, there were just 10 licensed food trucks in Minnesota. However, they caught a major break in 2011, when the state legislature passed the “Surly Bill, which enabled the state’s microbreweries to sell pints of beer on-site.
As the microbrewery industry took off, it provided fertile soil for the food truck industry to expand as well. Even though many customers wanted a tasty meal to go with their beer, few breweries were interested in investing in a full-service kitchen, so they turned to trucks instead.
While the industry has grown, the city of Faribault has fallen behind on regulating the restaurants on wheels. Current city code doesn’t cover them except as under the broad category of “transient merchants,” a decades old ordinance not designed with food trucks in mind.
City Administrator Tim Murray noted that the city has traditionally allowed food trucks to operate in Faribault so long as they are licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health and possess a valid vehicle license.
State law also specifies that food trucks must get a license from the county, and enables cities to set up their own licensing programs if they so choose. Murray said that doing so could come with several benefits. By registering with the city, Murray said that trucks would have to provide contact information and verify that they are properly licensed In addition, food truck specific regulations could govern allowed/prohibited locations, days and hours of operation, noise limits and more.
While the topic hasn’t been discussed by the council since 2017, Councilor Royal Ross said that now is a good time to have this discussion. A champion of keeping regulations on businesses lax, Ross said that any code should pose a minimal burden on businesses.
“I’m not doing this because I want to see this become a burden on our food trucks,” he said. “We have some very very good food trucks… I want to protect the ones we have and make it easier for new ones.”
Ross said that putting together a code would create an opportunity to iron out several issues that need to be addressed, especially around where they can park. He suggested that they allow them to park next to a city park.
Councilor Janna Viscomi said she’d like to see an even more laissez faire approach. In particular, Viscomi said that any code should make it easier for brick and mortar businesses to host a food truck either on their property or adjacent city property, if they so choose.
“We have such a food shortage that to make it even more difficult to get food out to the community just seems wrong,” she said.
Most of the council seemed to agree that the new licensing program shouldn’t include a fee. Food trucks already pay a fee of $250 to get their Health Department license and are expected to pay for a food safety management class as well.
Faribault resident Brian Freed, owner of Uncle B’s Last Chance BBQ Shack, said he’s been in contact with several councilors regarding the proposed ordinance and thinks the council has the right idea.
“I think they're looking out for us,” he said. “They want to make sure somebody comes in without a license, they can’t get by with it.”
Freed is particularly pleased that Ross and other councilors have suggested allowing food trucks to set up.
Freed said he’s also glad that the council isn’t interested in imposing a significant fee. Many cities have imposed at least modest fees on food truck licenses, though for its “transient merchant” licenses Faribault dropped its fee 15 years ago.
He said that while some cities, such as Northfield and New Prague, have no fee, others have imposed fees so burdensome they drive trucks away. That’s particularly the case with the state imposing more burdens, like the food truck safety course that Freed said runs around $175.
“Every time you turn around, it seems like somebody’s charging more for something,” he said. “We work hard to get what we do and we have a lot of hidden costs people don’t realize.”
David Hvistendahl, the owner of Corks and Pints, a beer and wine bar that from time to time has hosted food trucks, said that he also opposes any sort of fee on the trucks. By imposing a burdensome regulatory code and fee structure, Faribault could drive away food trucks interested in trying out the city, he said.
“It seems to me if you don’t have a problem don’t mess with it, and I’m not aware of any problems we have with food trucks” he said. “I think it will be difficult to convince someone to pay a license fee the first time they come to Faribault.”