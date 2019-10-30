Senior Kelsie Demars has been part of Faribault High School’s DECA program for four years.
During that time, she’s attended numerous state competitions where she’s seen past state officers on stage speaking and presenting awards. Every year, seven students are selected to represent Minnesota’s seven districts as state officers.
“I always thought it would be a good experience to be able to represent Minnesota DECA. I thought if I ever got the opportunity I wanted to push myself to do it and challenge myself.” Demars said.
The opportunity came this year. Demars, with the help of fellow FHS student Curtis Pecore-Kotek, created a campaign video that was then sent to all the DECA advisors in District 1. Demars was voted the winner, making her the first-ever DECA state officer from Faribault. The organization, which strives to improve educational opportunities in marketing, management and entrepreneurship for students, was founded in 1946.
“I was very surprised but also very honored that my district supported me,” Demars said. “It means a lot to me to represent our district and be the first one, and I know how much it means to [DECA advisor Jared] Kegler and our program to be represented at the state level.”
Demars attended training in Minneapolis with other State Officers last weekend and will be in Bloomington Friday and Saturday for additional training. In addition to team bonding activities and goal setting, the group talks about responsible social media use, public speaking and how to be positive role models.
As a state officer, Demars will attend the Central Region leadership conference in Minneapolis in December. She will be in Minneapolis again in March as a host for the state career development conference, and in April she will represent Minnesota at the International Career Development Conference in Tennessee.
“I’m excited to represent our program and our state,” Demars said. “Hopefully someone will make it next year and be inspired to be brave and push themselves like I did.”