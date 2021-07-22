Participating in area farmers markets for over 40 years, Jean Bronk has come to enjoy the many aspects that come with the annual tradition.
For the Faribault resident and her family, it is more than selling their products. It's about building relationships with both customers and neighboring vendors.
The family-like atmosphere gives Jean, her children and grandchildren innumerable opportunities to make memories and meet new people.
Typically participating in the Faribault Farmers Market Wednesdays and Saturdays from June through October, Jean also takes part in Northfield's Farmers Market. The Faribault Farmers Market opened June 5. Located in Central Park, the Farmers Market Facebook page says all vendors at the market are located within 15 miles of Faribault. This market, in particular, is the place to find early season produce, baked goods, grass-fed beef, artisan designs and more.
Difficult growing conditions this spring created some challenges for vendors, decreasing the number of typically set up in the park this time of year and making it hard to provide produce on both days. Jean says it's been a tough year, as there are not enough of some produce to be open on both Wednesdays and Saturdays. Many of her typical crops, like tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and watermelon are producing slower than usual. Once Jean considers her stock well established, she plans to participate in the Northfield Farmers Market as well. That market is set up in the city's Riverside Park.
Jean's son, Jeffrey, also of Faribault, typically sits in his parents' vegetable stand east of town, while Jean is stationed in Northfield and his sister/nieces help in Faribault on Saturdays. Though he has manned his parent's stand for many years, he doesn't mind helping out. Ever since he was a teenager, Jeffrey recalls opening the vegetable stand at 6 a.m. and closing it at 6 p.m.
Currently selling cucumbers, zucchini and squash, Jeffrey says working at his job and working in his parent's stand/at the Wednesday market keeps him pretty busy, though it's something he enjoys. Throughout the years, Jean has learned from other seasoned vendors that it's important to have ideas on how to prepare the products they are selling, because not everyone knows how to cook/prepare certain produce, like an eggplant.
Kayla Bronk, Jean's granddaughter, helps out with many tasks during market season. In particular, she's enjoyed her time outside meeting new people. Jean adds the markets were also the places where her children/grandchildren picked up on math skills, and learned how to count change.
Kathy Rinehart, of Morristown, has participated in the Faribault summer market for about seven years. Producing an array of jams, jellies, salsa and canned beets, pickles and rhubarb, Rinehart also grows produce to sell in the market. Rinehart, a lifetime gardener, says she enjoys visiting with customers, especially reconnecting with regulars.
Like Jean, Rinehart has noticed changes in her garden this year. Due to the extreme jumps from hot, cold and back to hot conditions this growing season, Rinehart has found gardens are moving a lot slower this year. While it's also impacted her sales, as some products she typically has now are still growing, it's also taken a toll on the number of vendors participating in the markets. On Wednesdays, Rinehart estimates there are usually five to seven vendors. So far, there have only been about half of that. Saturdays typically bring in more traffic and more vendors.