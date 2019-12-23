Keepsake Cidery was packed with visitors on Saturday who enjoyed a bevy of activities.
The Solstice Market, a joint venture between the cidery and Faribault Winter Farmers Market, brought more than 20 vendors to Keepsake, west of Dundas, on a unseasonally warm afternoon.
The Solstice Market was a byproduct of the work done by Keepsake’s Tracy Jonkman and Tiffany Tripp, who organizes the Winter Farmers Market. The pair were planning late December events similar to open markets found in Europe. But when Tripp heard about Jonkman’s efforts, she realized it made sense to have the events together.
The market included outdoor bonfires and grilling at the same time as the market and into the evening. Vendors set up in a heated tent outside the Tasting Room where visitors went inside to grab a drink, a bite to eat and warm up.
Vendors offered local products such as alpaca fiber, honey, cheese, eggs, meats, local hazelnuts, baked goods, apples, fused glass, wool blankets and other finished wool products, salmon, tinctures, handmade soaps and maple syrup.
Several area apple orchards were on-hand, including Ableman’s Apple Creek Orchard west of Faribault.
Stacy Nguyen and Madori Krieger, both of Northfield, were at the event and eyeing 50 pounds of salmon.
“We organized a few neighbors together to go in on their salmon, because I knew they had a case that we could order, and the fact that they were going to be down here instead of in the Cities or someplace like that, I’m like, I can go pick it up for free,” Nguyen said.
She said Keepsake is a quality establishment.
“I love that the local businesses all support each other and come together for some of these things,” Nguyen said.
“Part of the reason we moved here was just the great community of Northfield … it’s awesome,” Krieger added.