The Faribault Rotary Club was officially charted 100 years ago today at noon on May 1, 1920 as Rotary's 596th club with 22 charter members and by the end of the first-year membership had reached a total of 35.
E.B. Johnson, representing the district governor of the International Rotary Clubs, and three other members of the Minneapolis Rotary Club met with our charter members on Thursday April 29, 1920 to draw up the charter documents. The first president of the Faribault Rotary Club was Frank W. McKellip.
Meetings were held at noon on the first and third Monday of each month and on the evening of the fourth Monday. By 1927 the weekly meeting time was moved to noon on Wednesdays and remains there to this day. Over the years the club has held its meetings at the Elks Club, Harvey Hotel, Bluebird Inn, Hotel Faribault, Evergreen Knoll, Faribault Country Club, the Lavender Inn, Bernie’s Vintage Ballroom and now at the Inn at Shattuck.
On this 100th anniversary, our club has had approximately 5,000 weekly meetings with our longest serving 62-year member, Rod Mahler, attending over 2800 of those meetings. Rod was our 53rd president in 1972-73 and has connections back to the first year of our club when the original 35 first year members were added during 1920-21. Nuba Pletcher, our fourth president and Dr. Donald Chathum our 22nd president joined that first year and were still members after Rod joined in 1958.
Faribault Rotary has sponsored four other clubs: Owatonna in 1922, Northfield in 1925, Cannon Falls in 1954 and the new Rotaract club at South Central College in 2019.
Youth service whether local or international has been one of our objectives over the last 100 years. Some examples include:
• A picnic for 290 boys at Roberds Lake in 1924.
• The Youth Camp on Cedar Lake was dedicated in 1963 and has stayed an important part of our club to this day.
• The club sponsored a shelter for the street children of Santarem, Brazil which provided a place for them to meet in groups and participate in life improvement activities in 1994.
• We sponsored the Rotary youth soccer fields at Bahl Fields at the Faribault Soccer Complex in 2010 and continue to provide shirts every year through the “Little Feat” program.
• Buddy Benches were installed at local elementary schools in 2017.
• Current youth programs include Rotary Readers, STRIVE, the Respect Retreat and many more.
We have established a number of traditions that are still an important part of the Faribault Rotary Club. In 1939 the Faribault High School Choir started an annual Christmas Concert. This December will be the 81st Rotary Concert.
In 1965, the Faribault Senior High Band, Choir and Orchestra performed with all proceeds used to benefit Faribault Youth Services Inc. and the Rotary Camp which continues to this day.
During Rotary luncheon programs we have had Governor’s, Senators, congressman, state and local politicians express their views. Programs over the years included topics such as:
- Does Faribault need an airport? (1941)
- A program on Direct Dialing telephones and the new Highway 35 progress. (1961)
- Over the last 10 years we have had historically informational and international adventure programs from our own Rotarians George Wickstrom and Dick Huston.
Six district governors have come from the Faribault Rotary Club. The last one, Layton Hoysler, served in 1974.
Women were able to join Rotary starting in 1987 with Janine Sahagian as the first to join our club. Janine also served as the first female president in 1999-2000.
With the current the Covid-19 pandemic crisis and the government stay at home order along with the cancellation of all group meetings and events, we were unable to hold our 100-year celebration banquet on May 2, 2020. Ironically our club’s founders started this club 100 years ago during the Spanish flu pandemic. Hopefully this will not be the case on our 200-year anniversary.
As we look to the future, we will continue to live and promote the ideals of the “Four Way Test” adopted by Rotary International in 1943:
1. Is it the Truth?
2. Is it fair to all concerned?
3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
So, today after 100-years, the Faribault Rotary Club pledges to continue a legacy of service above self to our community and the world for the next 100 years and beyond.