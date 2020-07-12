A death investigation is currently underway at Dartts Park in Owatonna.

Sometime early Sunday evening, the Owatonna Police Department responded to a call at Dartts Park. The police confirmed that a death investigation is currently ongoing. A large part of the park, including most of the parking lot in the southeast corner, has been taped off.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called to the scene.

A large crowd remained near the scene as law enforcement interviewed potential witnesses. 

The is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

