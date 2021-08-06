When it comes to animals, Keri Bedeaux has a special place in her heart for rescuing and giving them the compassion she finds they deserve.
Though she started an animal rescue in 2012, known as Protecting Paws Animal Rescue, the Webster resident, formerly of Lakeville, began rescuing horses in 2016. Over the years, she's saved over 3,500 dogs and cats with help from others, and has saved horses from kill buyers and auctions, and has taken in owner surrenders.
Her newest venture, Healing Hearts & Hooves, began last February, after she and her husband Randy purchased a 40-acre horse farm. Previously used as a well-known thoroughbred farm, Bedeaux found it was set up perfectly for their horses. In one year alone, they saved over 30 horses.
Ever since Bedeaux was 4, horses have been a large part of her life. Though she didn't have any of her own until later in her life, she grew up showing her friend's horse, "Fluffer." She showed the horse until she was 16, and would beg to go on local trail rides any chance she could. Every vacation she went on had to include horseback riding.
She says that rescue is her life, and she has grown accustomed to the underdogs, the ones that nobody has a “use” for. When she was younger, she recalls bringing every injured animal, like a rabbit or squirrel home to attempt to nurse it back to life.
"I just want to give them a soft landing and a retirement home — for however long that is," said Bedeaux of her horse rescue.
Bedeaux suffered from depression for quite some time, and knows veterans who have PTSD. She knows firsthand how therapeutic horses can be, whether riding, grooming or simply being within reach of them. Bedeaux explains they have a calming presence about them and seem to make her forget about life for a bit.
Naturally, she felt the need to incorporate a therapy program into her rescue, to not only help animals, but people as well, hence the name Healing Hearts & Hooves. Though they are still in the early stages of implementing the therapy program, Bedeaux anticipates it will come soon. Already, Bedeaux says several people have offered to lend a hand to brush and/or feed horses as a way to help them cope.
Volunteers are always welcome to spend sometime with the horses or help out at different fundraising events. Recently, volunteers and staff have started working concessions at Twins Games, where all money earned goes to the rescue. Other events typically held are a fall horse show, spring tack sale and participation in Give to the Max Day.
Peace and healing
Amber Johnson, of Savage, has been friends with Bedeaux for a few years. Throughout their friendship, Johnson has helped Bedeaux with her dog/cat rescue and now horses. She has one horse of her own. While she has mainly worked with dogs and cats, she says she's always had a special place in her heart for horses. Johnson finds that there is something so special about them, and being around them brings peace and healing.
Anna Franck, and her son Austin, of Elko, are frequently visit and volunteer at the farm. Anna says they stop over at least once a week for several hours to help with chores like cleaning stalls and feeding grain/hay. Austin often brings some of his neighborhood friends along with when extra help is needed to toss hay. Anna first heard about the horse rescue through her sister-in-law, who is good friends with Bedeaux. She donated money to sponsor one horse, and fell in love with the rescue after receiving a tour. For Anna and Austin, one visit to the rescue made it an easy choice to help out.
"These animals just want love and attention," said Anna. "They are pretty incredible creatures and it's great to be able to give them a second chance."
Mother-daughter duo Ali and Lucy Johnson, of Prior Lake, board two of their horses at the farm. One of the horses, Bob, was their first horse rescue. To Lucy, Bob is her unicorn. Like Bedeaux, Ali and Lucy are animal lovers and enjoy spending time at the farm.
Along with rescuing horses and providing volunteer opportunities, the rescue works with the long-term memory care center in Northfield. About six or seven years ago, Bedeaux said they used to brought puppies to brighten residents' days, something they did every year until last year. This year, since the facility wasn't allowing visitors at the time of the event, Bedeaux began thinking of other ways to include residents. Residents were encouraged to choose a stuffed animal and were then given an adoption ticket to represent one of the animals currently at the rescue.
She is still working on other ideas to brighten their days, without having to go inside the facility. She's brainstormed a few ideas, one of which includes her bringing a horse/dog outside of resident's windows to bring them joy.
Currently, she owns 26 horses and donkeys, which are either adopted through a horse rescue, rescued from the slaughter pipeline or were owner surrenders. She fell in love with the Belgian breed of horses in 2019, and has since acquired 10 draft breeds. Her home is not just her home, its also a retirement home for horses, what she refers to as "gentle giants."
"None will ever work again, except possible light riding," Bedeaux said on her website. "I decided we need to expand and begin saving horses to place in foster homes and find them their forever homes. With the help of my husband, sister and a few close friends, we are making this dream come true."
Along with rescue horses, donkeys, cats and dogs, Bedeaux also has other animals on her farm for personal enjoyment like goats, chickens, cows, ponies and an emu.
As the Healing Hearts and Hooves nonprofit grows, Bedeaux hopes to welcome people with disabilities and those that suffer from PTSD to spend time with her equine friends.