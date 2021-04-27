When it came to finding a new Faribault Middle School principal, a hiring panel of 16 individuals considered Faribault High School Assistant Principal Joe Sage the clear choice.
The Faribault School Board approved Sage’s employment agreement as middle school principal during its Monday meeting. His start date is July 1, at which point he will replace Michael Meihak, who has accepted the superintendent position for New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva.
Sage told the board his time at FHS has been “tremendous,” and it “feels like yesterday” that he interviewed for his first position in the district, FHS dean of students.
“Four years later, I’m still absolutely loving to call Faribault home,” Sage said. “I’m excited to join the Faribault Middle School family and to continue the good work there. Obviously the student body is incredible, and their staff is second to none. Very excited to join them and to continue our work.”
Superintendent Todd Sesker said the job opening was opened up externally, as well, and both internal and external candidates applied. The district will soon open up the assistant principal position at the high school. Faribault Public Schools will also have an administrative position opening at Roosevelt Elementary, where Principal Terry Ronayne has announced his retirement.
As FHS dean of students, Sage launched the Ninth Grade Academy program that helps ease students’ transition into high school. Board Chair Chad Wolff commended Sage for his work in this area and expressed hopes that the success of the Ninth Grade Academy can transfer down to the middle school.
Since he joined Shawn Peck as one of two assistant principals of FHS, Sage has been instrumental in supporting staff and students involved in participatory action research (PAR). This project is designed to get feedback from students of color through a partnership with Carleton College.
In March of last year, Sage was named a recipient of the 2020 Presidents’ Engaged Campus Award through Minnesota Campus Compact. Carleton College selected Sage for the award, which recognized him for his commitment to civic responsibility and community leadership.
In July 2020, Sage also received a Star of Innovation Award for his leadership on The Nest, a school-based store where students can obtain supplies, clothes, toiletries and other necessities.
“This is great news; congratulations,” Board member Courtney Cavellier said of Sage’s forthcoming principalship. “I hope you’ll come back frequently next fall to update us on how the transition is going and what you see as your first round of initiatives or how you’re going to make your mark down there.”
Board member Carolyn Treadway asked Sage if he hopes to bring any of his experiences from the high school to the middle school.
“I think the big thing a lot of staff have talked to me about is, I’ve had an inside look at what makes a successful ninth grader, so I’m hoping to expand on that a little bit and hopefully bring some of that into the middle school,” Sage said.
Treadway responded that the transition would be “Faribault High School’s loss but Middle School’s gain.”