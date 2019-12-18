If there are two takeaways from the Faribault High School Theatre Troupe’s student-directed one-act plays, it’s that staying home sick is sometimes necessary and being a pirate isn’t for everyone.
Student directors Elijah Simon and Kathleen Wendt have been hard at work since Thanksgiving blocking their shows, casting their actors, finding costumes and addressing any hiccups along the way.
FHS presents back-to-back performances of the student-directed plays, “10 Reasons You Should Have Stayed Home Sick Today” and “13 Signs You Should Stop Being a Pirate” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the FHS Black Box Theatre.
“10 Reasons You Should Have Stayed Home Sick Today” captures in 10 scenes some of the most annoying, embarrassing and stressful situations high school students might encounter. Whether it’s on the school bus, in the hallway or in the classroom, the play offers evidence that sometimes staying home is the best course of action.
“13 Signs You Should Stop Being a Pirate,” which consists of 13 scenes, features a misfit pirate named Jamie played by Jadon Kittlesen. The pirate narrator, Cody Busitzky, describes what it means to be a pirate as Jamie recognizes, scene after scene, that he doesn’t fit the bill.
To earn the opportunity to direct, both Simon and Wendt read the scripts and pitched their ideas to Paul Johnson, FHS theater director. Simon was selected to direct “10 Reasons,” while Wendt had her own ideas for “13 Signs.”
“When I’m reading over a script before giving my proposal, I think a lot about blocking,” said Simon. “I try not to think about how I want a line said … It’s ultimately the actor’s character.”
Added Wendt: “It’s a balance between logistics and creativity.”
Simon, who previously directed a one-act play as a sophomore, said one of the biggest challenges of being a director is casting peers and being fair to the other director in doing so. But unlike previous years, he said the two shows have nearly even casts with eight students in “10 Reasons” and seven in “13 Signs.”
Wendt, who never before directed a student play, has found that directing requires planning and putting her foot down. And due to unexpected circumstances, Wednt found herself filling in as one of the pirates. Balancing acting with directing presented a challenge, but she said being part of the show made it easier to communicate her vision.
Simon explained that Johnson steps back completely for student-directed plays and gives his opinions, but only when asked.
“It’s nice that he allows us to grow and be challenged,” said Simon.
One challenge this year was the timeline for the shows. Since Thanksgiving fell late in November and other school activities were pushed back, students only had nine to 11 practices to put the shows together.
Another conflict occurred when the directors lost their student light technician. Wendt was thankful when sophomore CJ Schultz took over responsibilities at the last minute.
Doing the lights for one-act plays is more difficult than other shows, said Schultz, partially because mistakes are more noticeable in the Black Box Theatre. And because it’s student directors, with less experience than Johnson, who give him notes.
“Lighting is fun, though,” said Schultz. “It keeps you active.”
Said Wendt: “Johnson always says, ‘It’s the guys in the light booth that make you look good.’ It’s kind of a miracle [CJ] was able to come in.”