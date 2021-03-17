New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva students and staff should expect to see a new school leader this summer.
Since Superintendent Dale Carlson announced his resignation in January, the NRHEG School Board has been on the hunt to find someone to fill the soon-to-be-vacant role. On Monday, the board unanimously approved contract negotiations with Faribault Middle School Principal Michael Meihak. Meihak will take over the role July 1 as Carlson exits at the end of June.
“We are excited to go forward with the district along with Michael,” said Rick Schulltz, NRHEG School Board chair.
This will be Meihak’s first time as a superintendent. He has 28 years of education experience, with 21 of those years as a building administrator. He spent 19 years at the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton schools, with seven years as a classroom teacher and 12 in administration.
“I spent a year with the Hawaii Department of Education, I spent two years as a secondary principal at Yellow Medicine East School District and then seven years as a Faribault Middle School principal,” Meihak said.
His experience as a life-long educator is what drew the NRHEG school board to select Meihak for the demanding role.
“We think some of that experience is going to play well with his time here at NRHEG,” Schulltz said.
The board sees Meihak as an approachable, level-headed and team oriented individual, according to Schulltz. Meihak clearly understands the responsibilities of being a superintendent, but also appreciates building other leaders throughout the district in a team approach.
“Gathering people together along with students, staff and community, bringing them together really seemed to be an area that he will thrive in,” Schulltz said.
Schulltz says Meihak appears to be a calm leader willing to do the research necessary for the position and make the tough decisions that come along with the position.
Meihak looks forward to getting to know the district, staff and students better. He is hoping to make an impact and be a visible leader within the community. For now he is staying in communication with the district and working with the administrative team, district office personnel and school board to make the transition.
“Obviously I still have my duties and responsibilities, first and foremost to Faribault Public Schools, but whenever possible and whenever needed I'll partake and participate in a transition and the learning process with NRHEG district,” Meihak said.
The Faribault Middle School principal position is posted and the district is accepting applications with the hopes of filling the position sometime in April, according to Meihak.