While not everyone is yet on board, a majority of Faribault’s City Council is expressing support for a plan to help relieve a key community institution of its long-term debt. At minimal long-term cost to the city.
For the last decade and a half, the Paradise Center for the Arts has served as a key downtown anchor, regularly bringing large crowds to the city’s historic district for arts and cultural programming in its painstakingly restored theater. Not only is public support for the Paradise nothing new, the theater likely wouldn’t still exist without it. Built in 1929, the Paradise managed to operate into the 1990s as a theater but was eventually forced to close.
After that, years of vacancy and lack of maintenance put Paradise's future at risk. Sensing an opportunity to provide additional amenities downtown, the city took the project on, partnering with the Faribault Arts Center, which has been part of the community since the 1950s.
With $250,000 in city funding, the building underwent a major renovation in the mid 2000s and reopened in 2007. However, the nonprofit was also forced to take out private loans and remains more than $500,000 in debt.
Even with the substantial debt burden, Executive Director Heidi Nelson noted that the Paradise has kept ticket prices lower than many theaters throughout the area, helping it to draw in people from across the region for its performances and classes. Still, Nelson said that debt payments of more than $5,500 every month have taken a toll on the Paradise's ability to offer a wide variety of programming at an affordable price — even before COVID changed its economic model.
Before the world changed in March, the Paradise relied heavily on revenue from live performances to cover its debt payments and other expenses, including wages for a staff of two full time and four part time employees.
Despite initial fears that the pandemic could shutter the Paradise altogether, Nelson said that generous financial support from the community as well as grant dollars has kept the nonprofit afloat, though she and Director of Operations Julie Fakler are the only paid staff left.
Nelson said that the financial scare has reaffirmed the Paradise’s Board of Directors' belief that the debt burden needs to be relieved. Even before the pandemic, Nelson and former board chair Nort Johnson were working on plans to relieve the debt.
“COVID has allowed us to rethink our model, tighten our belts and figure out how we’re going to go forward,” she said. “For that, having no credit is paramount.”
Confronting the skeptics
Under the plan presented by Nelson and Johnson to the Council in July, the city and the Paradise would each pay off half $500,000 debt. While no councilors were outright opposed, some were concerned about the size of the request.
Johnson insisted that the nonprofit had the commitments needed to hold up its end of the bargain. Nelson said about $45,000 of that has been raised and is in a bank account separate from the rest of its assets.
“We’ve really seen that the community of Faribault is really willing to support PCA and wants us to be debt free,” she said.
While the current agreement between the city and the Paradise runs through the end of 2026, City Attorney Scott Riggs advised Murray that given the degree of long-term commitment, the city’s best course of action would be to write up an entirely new agreement.
The central cost saving worked into Murray’s proposal would bar the Paradise from seeking any other additional funding or support for a period of at least 10 years. Traditionally, the Paradise receives some funding every year from the city. Other provisions in the agreement would require that the Paradise provide all $250,000 in cash, that it not go into further debt without the city’s consent, and that if the PCA ceases to operate, the city would take control of the building.
While she didn’t attend Tuesday night’s meeting, Nelson said she feels comfortable with those provisions. However, Councilor Janna Viscomi along with Councilor Elizabeth Cap wanted to see a larger commitment.
A downtown business owner herself, Viscomi has every reason to want to see a vibrant downtown but said that given the size of the commitment, she’d like the Paradise formally commit to giving back to the community on a broader scale.
“If we’re giving them $250,000 in taxpayer funding, we should be able to go back to the taxpayers and say here’s what we were able to gain something,” she said.
For example, the Faribault Housing and Redevelopment Authority persuaded 3 Ten Event Center owner Ryan Ernster to hold regular free, public events in exchange for funding to repair the building at 306 Central Ave., which he bought shortly after it suffered a roof collapse.
Cap was also skeptical, expressing frustration with the high cost of many Paradise events and classes. However, she said that were the Paradise to look into offering activities for Faribault youth, she would be more inclined to support the request. Those suggestions drew a sharp response from Councilor Royal Ross, who said that the city should approve or reject the application on its merits but should not be in the business of telling the nonprofit how to manage its operations.
Councilor Jonathan Wood agreed with Ross’s sentiments and further noted that by declining to fund any other requests from the Paradise for the next decade, the city would effectively recoup much of the upfront cost.
“If we can give (this funding) to them in a lump sum… it could help them get rid of the mortgage, and that would have a dramatic effect,” agreed Mayor Kevin Voracek.
Councilor Tom Spooner, who initially criticized the proposal as a “bailout,” came around to supporting the proposed agreement, and said that the Paradise provides a key amenity that enhances Faribault’s quality of life.
“Cities, big and small, we all subsidize ice arenas, pools, aquatic centers, parks, recreation,” he said. “I don’t go to a lot of parks in this town, but we pay a lot of money for them. It’s something that boils down to quality of life.”
The final agreement will likely come before the council in early January, though the Paradise board will have time to review it and add comments. A new council will be sworn in by then, but the only change will be the replacement of Cap with Councilor-elect Sara Caron.