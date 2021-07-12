While it’s true some think of fried food, carnival rides and grandstand events when they it comes to the county fair, that isn’t true for everyone.
Those affiliated with 4-H, whether as a 4-H’er, club leader, program coordinator, extension educator and/or family member of a 4-H’er, anticipate the arrival of the county fair each year for different a reason — to participate in a unique learning experience filled with showcasing livestock/general projects and making memories with others throughout the week.
With the Rice County Fair just around the corner, 4-H’ers are busy adding the finishing touches to their projects while continuing to work with and prepare the animals they plan to show.
For Ella Horejsi, of Webster Township, being able to show in person is something she is particularly looking forward to this year.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last July, 4-H’ers used their skills to show their projects and livestock from a distance rather than speaking with judges face-to-face at the fair, as the cancellation of the Rice County and Minnesota State Fair pushed leaders to seek a different platform
Horejsi, the daughter of Melissa and Craig Horejsi, is a member of the Wheatland Wheaties 4-H Club and is going into her junior year of high school. Starting as a Cloverbud about nine years ago, Horejsi plans to show her rabbits at the fair this year, along with quite a few indoor projects like foods, photography and global.
Showing rabbits for five to six years, Horejsi said she’s always had some type of rabbit while growing up, first as a pet, then breeding once in 4-H.
Though it doesn’t require as much physical handling to show a rabbit as larger animals do, the more both groups of animals are in contact with humans, the easier they are to handle in the show ring. Horejsi always tries to work with her rabbits beforehand, so they are familiar with her handling them and know how to be shown, therefore nicer to present to the judge.
Some key characteristics she looks out for are the rabbit’s physical appearances, brushing them frequently, and being consistent with the amount of time spent with them. Horejsi says the Holland lops, the specific breed of rabbit she shows, sit similar to dog. Even when Horejsi had rabbits as pets, Holland lops were always her go-to breed, though she had Mini Rexes for a short period of time before moving back to Holland lops.
After the county fair judging competitions are complete, some 4-H’ers are awarded a trip to show at the Minnesota State Fair based on the knowledge/presentation of their projects and the skills learned. Horejsi said she’s earned a trip to the State Fair each year that she’s been able to, whether for livestock, general or both.
Previously, she’s shown sheep and rabbits at the State Fair, along with general projects like global. Horejsi says the ideas for her global boards stem from the number of years her family’s hosted foreign exchange students. Her global board typically consists of information about that specific exchange student’s lifestyle and culture. She describes the project area as any cultural experience the 4-H’er may have, for example someone who travels may do a board on global cuisine.
Above all, Horejsi is excited to be showing in person will all of her 4-H friends again like in years past, especially since it’s a tradition for Horejsi and her friends to walk around the fair together and camp on the grounds there the whole week/weekend.