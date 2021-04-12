While it’s just getting off the ground, a new collaboration is set to unite the region around efforts to make needed improvements to area water quality and soil health.
The new Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board is the product of years of planning and consultation with local stakeholders. It was created last year to implement the Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. While efforts to improve water and soil health have traditionally been guided by county Soil and Water Conservation districts, watershed joint powers boards are increasingly popular. Since the program was created five years ago, more than 20 local districts have been created statewide.
An April 2015 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency report representing data from 50 percent of the state's watersheds shows half or more of lakes and streams monitored in the southern portion of the state are plagued by bacteria, sediment, nutrients and other pollutants, and are too polluted to swim in. According to the report, excess nutrients cause algae to grow that hurt aquatic life and recreation. Sediment can make it hard for fish and aquatic life to breathe, reproduce and find food.
"Water quality is a reflection of what happens on the surrounding land," according to the report.
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Clean Water Specialist Shaina Keseley said that creating new districts around watershed boundaries rather than county boundaries simply makes sense, given that different watersheds may face very different challenges than their neighbors.
Before the Cannon River Watershed Joint Powers Board was formally created, Keseley worked with the task force of local stakeholders to develop a plan that focused on local needs while adhering to the state’s broader One Watershed, One Plan program vision. Launched as a pilot program in 2014, One Watershed, One Plan is designed to help local authorities coordinate water and soil protection efforts. 2016's One Watershed One Plan Transition Plan emphasizes that the new watershed districts are not meant to replace existing authorities.
Under the Transition Plan, Minnesota is divided into seven basins and dozens of individual watersheds. The Cannon River Watershed lies on the edge of southeast Minnesota's Lower Mississippi and Cedar, Shell Rock and Winnebago basins.
The ultimate goal of One Watershed One Plan is to foster unprecedented collaboration between all stakeholders around a variety of water protection issues, from simple surface water and ground water quality protection, restoration, and improvement to wetland enhancement and restoration, and protection of fish and wildlife habitat and water recreational facilities.
The quality of Rice County's lakes is a particularly significant concern. In 2016, the MPCA identified 36 lakes in Minnesota that were unsuitable for recreation due to pollution. Three were located in the Cannon River Watershed, all in Rice County. Improving water quality in those three lakes (Cedar, Box and Hunt lakes) will be a priority over the next 10 years. However, the Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Plan concedes that the issues all face are so great that they likely won't be resolved in that timeframe.
In addition to those lakes, the Joint Powers Board has identified five lakes which are high quality but in need of protection due to a risk of future degradation. They are Beaver, Dudley, Fish, Kelly and Roemhildts. Again, a lack of funding is expected to hinder the board's efforts.
Joint Powers Board Chair and Le Sueur County Commissioner Steve Rohlfing noted that not all projects are given the same priority under the board's plan. While most goals are listed as "Tier One" or high priority, others are categorized in the lower priority "Tier Two" or "Tier Three" categories and are likely to be dealt with only if the board ends up with more resources than it currently anticipates.
Rohfling emphasized that the list is not set in stone. Depending on the availability of funding, willingness of partners and other factors, some projects could be advanced much sooner than anticipated while others could face major delays.
Keseley said that one factor that makes the Cannon River watershed — which includes portions of Rice, Steele, Waseca, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Dakota and Freeborn counties — different from neighboring ones is the presence of a large number of lakes. Thus, the plan includes a significant focus on protecting those lakes from farm runoff.
The Cannon River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan sets clear goals to reduce phosphorous contamination in those priority lakes. That includes significant investment in identifying phosphorous load and implementing structural practices, nutrient management practices and planting perennial vegetation on at least a portion of neighboring drainage areas.
A great start
Steele County Commissioner Rick Gnemi, a Joint Powers Board member, said that some landowners might be unaware of the large amount of soil and/or sediment runoff coming off of their land, while others may be unconcerned or unaware that they should be concerned. Regardless of why landowners are contributing to the issue of soil and water pollution, Gnemi noted that the effects of even just one polluting property can be broad. That’s why he’s glad to see that leaders in the Cannon River Valley has been a leader on the issue.
Though he doesn't sit on the Joint Powers Board, Rice County Commissioner Jim Purfeerst is a local farmer who has implemented soil-healthy practices on his land, including the use of cover crops and grass waterways. Purfeerst, who served as an elected member of the Soil and Water Conservation District Board until last year, said he's excited to see the program get up and running. He added that programs in neighboring watersheds like the Zumbro River don't appear to be far behind.
Much like the SWCDs, One Watershed, One Plan Coordinator Julie Westerlund emphasized that the program is wholly voluntary. Counties and SWCDs don’t have to join local cooperatives, and landowners don’t have to seek assistance from Joint Powers Board staff.
Nonetheless, the state has robust goals as it hopes to see more farmers use practices that are friendly for soil and water health. Thanks to widespread local buy-in, Westerlund said that the program is off to a great start.
While the Joint Powers Board includes representatives from six different counties, it’s Rice County’s SWCD that has taken the lead as the fiscal agent. In January, the board received its first Clean Water Funds from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
While the Board of Water and Soil Resources may be the board’s main source of funding, Rice County SWCD Manager Steve Pahs said that he hopes it isn’t the only one. The board also plans to apply for other state and federal grants and seek private funding as well.
Still, the board will soon utilize the just over $1 million in funds it just received. Pahs expects programs to be rolled out within 2-3 months, though the organization can think long term as the primary goal of One Watershed, One Plan is to reduce pollution over the next decade.
The goals of the Joint Powers Board will be familiar to those familiar with the SWCD’s programming. Throughout the watershed, Pahs hopes to see an increase in use of terraces, cover crops and grass waterways.
By implementing such practices, farmers aren't only protecting water health. By making a modest investment subsidized by the Joint Powers Board, they're also preserving precious topsoil, making their farms much more valuable for generations to come.
“We have a lot of water quality goals we’re trying to meet, so we’re focusing on key areas and practices that will get us there,” he said.