The air in one north Faribault neighborhood might be about to get a lot less smelly, assuming that novel plans laid out by Faribault Foods Wednesday come to pass.
As required under state law, the City Council’s meeting was postponed to accommodate the presidential nominating primary. When Councilors did meet Wednesday, Faribault Foods’s plans for an expendable biodigester system headlined a packed agenda.
Faribault Foods has long been a pillar of the local economy. Despite fears that the company might pack up and leave after being sold to Mexican canned foods company La Costeña in 2014, its presence in Faribault has only grown since. In 2017, the company moved into a $140 million, 1-million-square foot facility on Industrial Drive. Company officials promised that the facility, which uses far less water than its former plant, would cut down on unpleasant smells.
That hasn’t happened. Instead complaints quickly began to filter in about odors emitted through the new facility’s sewer vents. The odor is tied to the production of hydrogen sulfide gas from bacteria in the sewer system.
According to Public Works Director Travis Block, about 10 homes in the neighborhood are directly impacted by the operation’s wastewater. That's because their wastewater travels through the same sewer line as Faribault Foods.
Often times, the odor has a much greater reach than that. When the weather is humid, giving the noxious gas moisture to stick to, residents across the north end of the city complain that they just can't escape it. Given the difficulty of quantifying a smell, there aren’t any city ordinances specific enough to force Faribault Foods to take odor mitigation steps. Still, the company has worked hard to try to find a solution, exploring one option after another.
No single solution has proved a success, although some of them did cut back on the stench. The latest approach would be the most intensive yet, but it’s one with a proven track record of success, according to the presentation made by Dave Tieman, Faribault Foods vice president of manufacturing.
The high-technology biodigester system is currently used with success by some breweries, according to Tieman. It would remove odor-causing solids from wastewater, purifying it before it’s shipped to the water treatment plant.
In addition to reducing the odor, the new system will produce biogas, which could be transformed into electricity or heat for the facility. That nifty feature won it praise from Councilor Elizabeth Cap, Mayor Kevin Voracek and others.
“If you can use it to power your building, that’s a great thing,” Voracek told Tieman. “It’s a great way for you to use more of what you’re producing.”
The system will include two biodigester tanks along with an equalization tank. It’s designed to accommodate an additional two biodigester units, should the company see its needs expand at some point.
The company is already working through the design engineering process and hopes to secure the necessary permits this spring. Construction could start as soon as May, which would enable it to be completed and up and running before next winter.