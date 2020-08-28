With more than half a dozen deserving women on Sue Garwood’s list, Faribault’s Parks & Recreation Board had a hard time selecting which one should have their name on Faribault’s newest park.
The park will be located on a portion of the former public works site, convenient to downtown and right next door to a planned apartment complex. Nestled along a bend in the Straight River, it will have a location that is appealing as well.
Garwood, Rice County Historical Society’s executive director, was asked to produce a list of women who’ve made significant contributions to the city of Faribault. She noted that while plenty of women played crucial roles in its history, few have had major landmarks named in their honor.
Even before asking Garwood, the board had several ideas of its own, including naming the park in honor of Fleckenstein Brewing Co. or giving it a generic-sounding name related to its location, like “River Rail” park (a nod to its proximity to the railroad).
Councilor Janna Viscomi is passionate about Faribault Parks and Recreation and has plenty of opinions on this particular park. At prior council meetings, she’s emphasized that she wants to see a unique park design to maximize access to the river.
As far as the park’s name, Viscomi said she liked the idea of naming the park in honor of Fleckenstein, given the proximity of Fleckenstein’s former brewery to the park. However, she also was a big fan of proposals to name the park after well-known women throughout Faribault history.
After a brief brainstorming session, Garwood and volunteers at the Rice County Historical Society were able to come up with no fewer than seven women who made significant contributions to Faribault history but are not recognized in town.
That second condition eliminated a few potential candidates. For example, Buckham Memorial Library and Buckham West are named not only in honor of Thomas Scott Buckham but also his wife Anna, and Faribault’s airfield is named after legendary local pilot Elizabeth Wahl Strohfus.
Two of the women that did make it onto Garwood’s list were, like Buckham, married to prominent men in Faribault’s early history. Cornelia Whipple, Bishop Henry Benjamin Whipple’s first wife, founded St. Mary’s before perishing in a tragic accident.
While she wasn’t included as part of the list, Whipple’s second wife Evangeline could make a strong contender as well, said Sam Temple, a Heritage Preservation Commission member and co-host of “1855,” a TV show that celebrates Faribault’s history.
Temple highlighted Evangeline Whipple’s important role in philanthropic work. She was known for her outreach to local Native Americans and efforts to improve education for women. She was said to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and had a close relationship with Rose Cleveland, President Grover Cleveland’s sister.
Alexander Faribault’s life was also shaped by prominent women who made plenty of contributions in their own right. Faribault’s wife, Mary Elizabeth Graham Faribault was suggested by Garwood.
Members of the committee were also intrigued by Graham’s mother Elizabeth Pelagie. A half-Dakota woman, Pelagie helped to make her son’s success possible and instilled in him a knowledge of the Dakota language and lifelong respect for Native Americans.
Plenty of other names were on the list too, like Verna Ochs, a former president of Ochs Department store. When she took over as president following her husband’s death in 1969, she was one of just five women in the country serving in such a role.
Ohs was active in the community too, with a particular passion for local history. She served on the Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission and was a member of the Rice County Historical Society.
Also suggested was Grace McKinstry, an internationally known painter whose works can even be seen at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. McKinstry grew up in Faribault and continued to live here even as her blossoming art career led her to travel more.
Garwood also suggested a noted suffragist, Frances Loyhead. Active in civic groups around the turn of the century, she served as president of the Minnesota Federation of Women’s Clubs in 1911 and 1912.
Two more trailblazers rounded out Garwood’s list: Helen Bratton, who ran the Daily News with her husband until 1926, then served as its publisher for 25 years after his death, and Sarah Darlington, the first female principal at St. Mary’s, who served in her role for nearly two decades.
With so many prominent women to choose from, the Advisory Board ultimately punted on making a decision so they could study it more. That won’t take place until next month, but Temple said he’d be happy to provide any information the board would like in the meantime.
“You don’t want to end up with a homogeneous group of park names,” Temple said. “That can happen if you just go off who you recognize.”