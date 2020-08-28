Last year, Faribault City Council considered this potential design for a new park along the Straight River. Now, the Council's Parks and Recre…

IN THE WORKS

Last year, the city entered into an agreement with Coldwell Banker Commercial/Fisher Development of Mankato, a real estate group planning to build a 111-unit apartment building similar to the Heritage Bluff Apartments. While the apartment complex will take up most of the site once it’s complete, the north end will be retained by the city for use as parkland. Located along a bend in the river, it could make an ideal location for a variety of outdoor activities.

Additional park space downtown is a key part of the city’s Downtown Master Plan, along with housing and amenities. However, while a park at this specific site may bring a unique ambiance, it’s dogged by the environmental legacy of the decades it spent as a city dump.

Thanks to its pleasant and prominent location, it’s gone to the top of the list for parks funding, while other less prominently located parks have languished. While Faribault has a significant amount of park space compared to other towns its size, its budget is relatively small.

At the Aug. 11 Faribault City Council meeting, Councilors voted to start accepting bids for park improvements at the site. Much of that funding will go to perform a comprehensive cleanup for the park, with state dollars helping to clean up of the portion of the site that will be home to the apartment complex.