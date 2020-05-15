Faribault Public Schools on Friday sent a letter to all graduating seniors detailing plans for the 2020 commencement exercises.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Faribault High School senior students and families,
As you probably know, on May 8 the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health announced restrictions for how Minnesota schools can carry out graduation ceremonies this year due to COVID-19.
We will not get to have the traditional graduation ceremony you have hoped for and deserve, but we remain committed to celebrating and honoring your achievements. After listening to your feedback, conducting extensive research and considering multiple in-person options, we have decided that a virtual graduation ceremony will be the best way to celebrate the Class of 2020 while also prioritizing the health and safety of our students, families, staff and community in the face of the significant health risks posed by the current pandemic. The virtual ceremony will be pre-recorded and sent out on Sunday, June 7.
We are all disappointed by this news. However, we are obligated to follow graduation guidelines outlined by the state and understand the reasons behind them. We respect and appreciate the requests we received to delay graduation until later in the summer, but we feel there is too much uncertainty surrounding what safety guidelines will be in place should we postpone the ceremony. We feel that the ceremony needs to happen on schedule as our students have many different plans for after graduation.
When public health guidelines loosen, we hope to host an event where the Class of 2020 can come together, in person, to celebrate.
Over the next two weeks, seniors will be invited to come to FHS for a Graduation Drive Thru. You will receive your diploma, walk across the outdoor graduation stage, and get your picture taken with cutouts of Mr. Sesker, Mr. Bente, Mr. Peck and Mr. Sage. These pictures will then be placed in the graduation video when the names are read for these students. We will send out more details on the Graduation Drive Thru and the virtual ceremony next week.
We will always remember the Class of 2020, not only for your accomplishments and talents, but for the selflessness, leadership and resilience you’ve shown in the face of this worldwide health crisis.
Faribault Public Schools