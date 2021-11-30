AA Faribault woman who claimed she had no income for five years and that she was supporting her live-in grandchild during that time has been accused of illegally obtaining more than $17,300 in government assistance, according to court records.
Tracy Deanna Goffe, 55, was charged last week with wrongfully receiving financial assistance. County investigators allege that Goffe, who was receiving food and housing benefits along with those for low-income families with children, failed to report income including self-employment and child support. They also allege that documents Goffe signed in order to receive benefits listed a grandchild living in her home and that Goffe provided food for the child as a member of the household.
In some of the applications Goffe said that the child, who Goffe reportedly adopted, attended Faribault schools. In at least one, Goffe indicated the child was enrolled in an online academy. Investigators discovered the child has been enrolled in a school west of Cedar Rapids, Iowa since late 2016 and was never enrolled in Faribault schools
In all of the applications, Goffe reported that she had no source of income, court documents state.
Investigators say they have records showing Goffe received income for work done for two online retailers and from child support payments. During an interview with the investigator, Goffe reportedly admitted that she did not report the income and said that she should have notified Rice County Social Services that her grandchild was not living with her and that she was required to notify it of any change in income.
In other reports:
A missing 2016 Freightliner worth $25,000 has led to felony theft charges against two Philadelphians.
Eileen Megan Kane, 32, and James Wendell Williams, 34, are accused of signing a lease agreement for the truck with Taylor Truck Line in Northfield, but then failing to make payments as agreed and absconding with the vehicle, according to documents filed last week in Rice County court.
A Taylor employee reported the truck was stolen near Raleigh, North Carolina, where the two allegedly took it to an unapproved shop for repairs. But Kane and Williams allegedly left the shop with the truck before repairs were complete, drove it to a nearby shopping center and removed or disconnected a GPS device Taylor Truck Line had installed in order to track its whereabouts.
The employee reportedly told a Northfield police officer that Kane and Williams were told that removing the GPS violated the contract and that Taylor was terminating the agreement, meaning the truck needed to be returned to Taylor. Kane and Williams reportedly responded that they would not return it unless Taylor Truck Line paid them $6,000.
Taylor reportedly did not make the payment, according to court records. As of Nov. 3, the Freightliner had not been recovered or returned to Taylor Truck Line.