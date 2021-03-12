Paul Niemisto, conductor of the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra, recently announced that CVRO member Dr. Philip Stoltzfus has been named the new concertmaster for the Northfield-based ensemble.
Stoltzfus takes over for Gail Nelson who has retired from both her job at Carleton College and the orchestra.
Stoltzfus has a music major in violin performance from Goshen College, where he studied under Lon Sherer. In high school he studied under Paul McEnderfer at James Madison University. In elementary and junior high school, he studied violin through the Suzuki Method at the Preucil School of Music in Iowa City, Iowa, one of the first Suzuki programs in the country.
As concertmaster, Stoltzfus supervises the music decision-making process, including how often the group plays and rehearses. He is also responsible for the public vision the orchestra undertakes.
Stoltzfus performed the Mendelssohn Violin Concerto with the CVRO recently and has been a soloist several times in his career, including playing the Sibelius and Tchaikovsky concertos. He has played over the years with nine different community or semi-professional orchestras. Nearly every June since 1992 he has performed at the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival . He plays in the first violin section of the festival orchestra and regularly performs chamber and solo works at the festival.
“He’s always shown a passion for music-making,” Niemisto said. “When he picks up the instrument it’s all business.”
Nelson recently retired from Carleton's Mathematics Department and moved from the area. Her bachelor’s is in mathematics and music. Although her career is in the former, Nelson devoted much time to the latter, including weekly meetings with fellow CVRO members to read string quartets.
For several years, Nelson attended the weeklong Chamber Music Conference at Interlochen, Michigan. She was a member of the CVRO for over 15 years. She soloed with CVRO on several occasions, most recently with Vaughan-Williams “Lark Ascending.”
Stoltzfus has a Master of Divinity Degree and Doctor of Theology in modern theology from Harvard Divinity School. He has taught theology, ethics, philosophy, biblical studies, and peace studies at Bethel College, St. Olaf College, the University of St. Thomas and United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. He currently teaches at the University of St. Thomas in the Theology Department and serves part time as ministry staff at Faith Mennonite Church.
He is author of “Theology as Performance: Music, Aesthetics, and God in Western Thought," and is co-founder and co-chair of the Music and Religion Group of the American Academy of Religion.
Stoltzfus has played in the violin section of the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra for most of the past 15 seasons. He and his wife, Candace Lautt, live in Northfield.
Niemisto said the hire is drawing positive reviews from orchestra members. He called Stoltzfus an “even-tempered, level-headed guy” who draws the respect of those he oversees while challenging them to improve their performance.
“We were just lucky to have someone within the ensemble who was more than capable of doing the job,” he said. “He’s a great player.”
Clark Ohnesored, president of the Orchestra Council, called the naming of Stoltzfus as concertmaster “fantastic.”
“I couldn’t be happier to see him taking the concertmaster seat to lead us forward into the next seasons,” he said. “He is always well-prepared, conscientious and gives great feedback to the violin section in a very considerate manner.”