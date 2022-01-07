A Faribault man is facing criminal charges after he was allegedly pulled over while driving drunk in Northfield on New Year’s Day.
Alexander Nicholas Bruder, 31, was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with two counts of first-degree DWI, a felony. He is also facing one gross misdemeanor charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly after 6 p.m. last Saturday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Northfield officer was patrolling the area of Fifth Street West when he witness a vehicle cross the fog line near Plum Street South and fail to use his turn signal when he turned to travel east on Woodley Street. The officer reportedly initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled over in the 1100 block of Division Street South.
When the officer approached the vehicle he noted an immediate odor of alcohol and observed the eyes of the driver, identified as Bruder, to be bloodshot and watery, according to the report. Bruder allegedly said his last beer was about an hour earlier and that he was driving the vehicle back to the owner’s residence.
According to court records, Bruder’s driver’s license status came back canceled as inimical to public safety.
Bruder exited the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests, of which he failed three, according to the complaint. He then reportedly provided a PBT sample, which recorded 0.176 BAC. Bruder was arrested and transported to the Northfield Police Department. According to the report, Bruder gave a second sample at the police department roughly 45 minutes later, which recorded 0.15 BAC.
Bruder was convicted of two second-degree DWIs in 2021, one for an August 2019 offense and one for an April 2020 offense, and convicted for third-degree DWI in 2014 for a March 2013. All three convictions took place in Rice County.
Bruder’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9.