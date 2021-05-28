FARIBAULT
Brothers, sons of veteran, enter Army National Guard together
The word “patriotism” means different things to different people, but for two Faribault brothers, it’s quite simple.
“I guess it’s being prideful for the country you live in, waving the flag and celebrating the Fourth of July,” said Tyler Boyd, Faribault High School senior.
Said his brother, FHS senior Mark John Paul Abayon: “I think it’s just your support for your country.”
Boyd and Abayon both plan to join the U.S. Army National Guard after high school. Both leave for boot camp in Fort Benning, Georgia, this summer, Boyd on June 28 and Abayon July 6.
“I’d say we influenced each other a little bit,” said Boyd.
On why he chose to join the army, Abayon said, “I kind of want to see for myself how the Army operates and give my opinions on the Army. I heard from some people they love the Army and others hate the Army, and I wanted to decide for myself ….”
Said Boyd: “I joined for the adventure. I get to go to college and be in the military at the same time for the National Guard.”
Abayon also has plans to go to college after boot camp but hasn’t yet decided on a field of study.
“I’m pretty sure I’m going to do HVAC or nursing, and HVAC would be in Mankato,” he said.
Said Boyd: “My plans for after boot camp are to go to (Minnesota State University, Mankato) in the spring of 2022 and major in mechanical engineering.”
One veteran who served as a role model for these siblings is their father, Michael Boyd, a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant who has been stationed throughout the country for over a decade. He now owns and operates Michael B. Photography, which specializes in digital sports photography.
As Memorial Day approaches, Tyler Boyd said the importance of the national holiday is to celebrate the veterans who many may not know because of all the different wars, and because they died
“I think it’s just an important day for those who have died and remembering them,” Abayon added.
— Misty Schwab
NORTHFIELD/DUNDAS
Air Force vet, Northfield AD calls for selflessness, patriotism
Sitting in his Northfield High School office on a recent morning, Air Force veteran Joel Olson vividly remembered the sights and sounds of his stint in the Middle East during the Desert Storm conflict three decades ago.
He recalled the sounds of the all-too-near deadly missiles, the injuries tended to and the dead he saw being processed as a medical administrator — frequent reminders of how fleeting life could be for those serving the country.
Despite those traumatic experiences, Olson said he is proud of his service and the help he could give his country.
“It’s pride — damn proud that I did it,” he added of his service. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”
A 1987 FHS graduate, Olson left that summer for basic training in San Antonio, Texas, and then attended tech school in Wichita Falls, Texas. From there, he was stationed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for approximately 3½ years, before being deployed to Oman, a country of almost 5 million on the west coast of the Arabian Sea, in January 1991.
During his initial five-day deployment to Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, alarms and sirens would go off, alerting Olson and others of incoming Scud missiles. They would then watch the notoriously imprecise missiles land in the desert.
“That was weird, those missiles coming in,” Olson noted. “Just a lot of moving parts.”
He was then sent to serve in Oman until May 1991. During these months as a medical administrator, he handled records and coordinated schedules. A hospital mainly tasked with taking care of pilots, the facility Olson treated the injured before they were sent to Spain, England, Germany and other places for further treatment.
Olson, who was staying in tents with others at the time, was aware that barracks were being bombed.
“There’s a danger, but I think you get trained in it,” he said. “I think anybody would tell you that you’re trained to do a job and you do the job knowing that that’s why you went in, that that could be a reality. I reflect on that a lot, every year.”
However, there were still reminders of home even during his deployment: He would frequently receive care packages and letters from friends and family members, and remembers watching the 1991 Super Bowl, seeing the large crowd showing their patriotism by waving flags and Whitney Houston singing the national anthem.
Even today, Olson, Northfield High School's activities director, is living the lessons he learned during war: The need to remain calm and understand that all situations, no matter how overwhelming they seem, are only temporary.
“Once you’ve been through that, everything else is kind of not such a big deal.”
Today, Olson is a member of the VFW and Legion. This Memorial Day, he’s calling on people to learn the lesson he was given during his service: That “freedom is not free,” and love can be shown by sacrificing selfish needs to care for those around them.
“There are people that are out there putting their lives on the line, and whether it’s military or law enforcement,” he noted. “We see how fragile that is, and the hope I would have is that whether you serve in the military or serve in the Peace Corps … I would like to see that service be something that everybody would take up, and give of yourself for the benefit of others, and that’s one of the things I kind of live by. And I think that’s what love is: Sacrificing your needs for those around you.”
— Sam Wilmes
KENYON
Taking the time to thank all who served
For Gale West, when it comes to patriotism and the American flag, he is proud to show it.
Graduating from Litchfield High School, West and his late wife Gladys moved to Kenyon in 2006 to be closer to their five children.
West, a Korean War veteran, served from 1950 to 1952. He was drafted at the age of 22, and was inducted and discharged in Fort Riley, Kansas.
After finishing basic training, West said the whole company went to Korea, except seven, including himself. The rest of the soldiers were sent back to school. But it was there where West learned about all of the weapons the aAmy used, along with 40 other soldiers.
It was their job to test the trainees after they finished basic training to ensure they knew how to handle the specific weapons soldiers used, like landmines, heavy machine guns and bazookas, along with first aid. Above all, the goal was to give the trainees general knowledge in all of those areas.
Once they were finished training and testing the new group of soldiers, they were then handed to the company commander. Though he never was in combat in Korea, West hopes that his work helped those who did go oversees.
"When you get into combat, you never know when you have to use a mortar or undo a landmine, so they had some familiarity with all of it," West added.
Serving as a member of the American Legion for 30 plus years, West said the American flag means a lot to him.
"I'm real strong in patriotism, and wholeheartedly believe in what they are doing in Kenyon to support veterans," West said.
He especially appreciates the Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park that was dedicated in 2017. West proudly added that his children got together to include his name on one of the walls.
For West, Memorial Day means taking time to thank all those who gave their lives for the country.
— Michelle Vlasak
MEDFORD
Hager says it’s up to us to remember
Not everyone makes the choice to serve in the military, but that doesn’t mean they cherish the experience any less.
When John Hager, of Medford, was only 22, he was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country during the Cold War. Immediately following basic training in 1957, Hager along with the rest of Gen. George S. Patton’s 4th Armored Division was shipped off to Germany for a year and six months.
“We all went over at the same time and we all came back at the same time,” Hager said. “That was pretty unusual.”
While away, Hager said his mother wrote him once a week while his then-girlfriend Shirley wrote to him every day. When Hager returned he and Shirley married. Sixty years later he is proud to talk about their big family that includes both grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“Just the other day I had a grandson and two great-grandkids down here and they went and helped me put flags out on the cemeteries,” Hager said, laughing at the energy his great-grandchildren brought to his yearly task of ensuring all the veterans in the local cemeteries are honored on Memorial Day. “My grandson told me that they’ll be taking it over one day when I can’t anymore. He told me, ‘I’ll be proud to put a flag on your grave someday.’”
It is obvious the pride Hager has in seeing the younger generations of his family take the time to remember and respect fallen soldiers and veterans. Honoring veterans, both here and gone, is something that Hager has spent a great deal of the last decade of his life doing, being one of the founder of the Medford Veterans Memorial commemoration.
Starting in 2013, Hager and a small committee of other local vets visited veterans memorials in small towns throughout the region, gathering ideas for how they could best represent the veterans that came from and live in Medford. After getting approval from the city and raising roughly $80,000, the monument at the corner of Third Street Northeast and Second Avenue Northeast in Medford was finally in place and complete in spring 2017.
“You wouldn’t believe how many hundreds of names we’ve put on those stones,” said Hager, who was one of the more vocal advocates on the committee to erect black stone monuments versus pavers in the ground seen at other memorials. “We have families calling and coming in all the time wanting to include names of their grandparents or great-grandparents that were from Medford in served in World War I or other wars. We have three new names we plan to add before Straight River Days.”
Hager knows that one day his family will also be remembering him and his service, and that's the very reason why he is so passionate about preserving the memories of other veterans.
“Some of us gave quite a bit,” Hager said. “But some gave all – that is why it is so important to remember them. It’s up to us to do that.”
— Annie Granlund
MADISON LAKE
Owatonna-trained Marine says patriotism is about pride, respect and remembering those who've served
Lydia Slama graduated from high school in St. Peter in 2020 and went to Mankato RSS, however she trained closely with the Owatonna RSS in Owatonna.
“We did a lot of training events together,” Slama said. “We’ll do what's called a poolee function and we’ll get together and there's the lake in Owatonna, we did a hike around that one time, all together.”
She recalls participating in many activities with the Owatonna group during the poolee functions. She remembers hiking around the lake, stopping half way to run through some additional exercises. Following the hike, the group completed a fitness test.
“We would have lunch together and stuff like that, just build rapport with each other and continue to build our relationship together,” Slama said. “In the military and especially the Marine Corps it is all about family, it's all about the connections you make with people, especially the RSS in Mankato and Owatonna, we're super big on that.”
Slama enlisted in the Marines when she was 17 in the spring of 2019. She later left for boot camp, graduating in October. Then she went to Marine combat training for a month and recently completed training to become a military policeman. Currently she is in K-9 school, and is based at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.
Serving her country, she said, is worth all the time and effort. She describes her patriotism as being proud of her country and willing to fight for it.
“Some people take it a little too far. There’s like those extreme patriots who don't really have the true view of what patriotism is,” Slama said. “I think to me patriotism is being proud of your country yet respecting everyone that's a part of your country and all the citizens in it.”
She believes it's important to take time to reflect and appreciate those that have served the country, especially those who died while serving.
“People might say ‘oh well they signed up for that.’ I mean, sure they did, but in the end you don’t really know what’s going to happen, because you could be sitting in your barracks one day and then the next day you're being told you're getting deployed to Afghanistan or Iraq and you're in a completely new country, Slama said. “You're just kind of learning step by step because you can only do so much preparing.”
She thinks Americans as a whole should show a better appreciation for the people who put their lives on the line every day because they're willing to serve their country and do whatever it takes to protect America.
— Ashley Rezachek
WASECA
Legion commander: Without patriotism, we wouldn’t have a country
Neither Lamar Kuster nor Gary Bohm, of Waseca, embody the typical veteran experience.
Kuster, the commander of American Legion Post 228, joined the Navy between the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was 17, and figured his chances of getting drafted were high whether or not he elected to serve. He served for three years, taking care of personnel records on an anti-submarine squadron which hunted for stray submarines on an aircraft carrier.
Bohm, his adjutant at the Legion, was drafted when he was 25. At the time he was English and Spanish teacher sent to serve as a counselor in New Jersey a military prison. The Vietnam War was just winding down.
Though they are both proud to have served their country, and feel that it was an important and positive experience, when it comes to Memorial Day, they don’t like to talk much about themselves.
“It’s not about us,” Bohm said. “It’s about the people who didn’t come home. We were lucky because we lived.”
“We had four young guys from Wells that didn’t come back,” Kuster said, referring to both his and Bohm's hometown. “That was within a couple months’ time. They weren’t even 20 years old. That’s what Memorial Day is for.”
At the Legion, Kuster and Bohm serve the veterans, the community and the area youth. Among other services, including youth programming and donating money to causes in town, they lobby Congress on behalf of veterans, making sure they are taken care of in the country for which they risked their lives. For them, this ultimate risk would be unthinkable without the driving force of patriotism.
“Without patriotism, we wouldn’t have a country,” Kuster said.
“We wouldn’t have the freedoms we have right now,” Bohm added. “You want your country to do well. You served your country and you want to make sure that it’s a good country.”
— Julian Hast