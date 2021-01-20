During a packed Tuesday evening work session, Faribault’s City Council had the chance to review the most detailed plans yet of a still-unnamed downtown park along a bend in the Straight River.
Once it’s complete, the future park will sit next to the 111-unit Straight River Apartments on the north end of downtown. Even though it's new, it boasts a pleasant riverside location that could immediately make it one of the city’s most popular and recognizable parks.
Both the apartments and new park will be located at the former site of the Faribault Public Works Department, which was also used for bulk petroleum storage and as a city dump. As a result, extensive cleanup is required for both the apartments and the park.
As a result, the city is on the hook for a pricey cleanup. To help cover those costs, the city secured $800,000 in assistance from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup Grant Program. DEED’s program only covers cleanup costs related to the apartment site cleanup, and the awarded amount only covers roughly half of those costs. To cover the rest, the Economic Development Authority authorized a Tax Improvement Financing district last April.
In addition to the dollars it’s investing in site cleanup, the city has allocated $250,000 to spend on a playground, picnic shelter and other amenities. In 2019, the council reviewed a potential design for the site put together by City Engineer Mark Duchene.
Duchene’s design included two parking lots with 10 spaces each, a playground and a picnic shelter. While not opposed to those basic elements, Councilor Janna Viscomi and several of her council colleagues felt the design was too “cookie cutter” and wouldn’t take full advantage of the unique location.
The sketches presented Tuesday by Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Peanasky were anything but generic. Most notably, the proposal includes an overlook over the Straight, with an arch evocative of the one at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
A detailed sketch of the arch was included in the council packet. Notably, it would incorporate the city’s signature Fleur de Lis and have a stone base with wood or stucco. Inside it would be a bench as well as standing room.
Peanasky suggested the arch could be replicated throughout Faribault, and potentially used for a tourism or promotional campaign. Along with the arch, two picnic tables would sit on a deck overlooking the Straight. The park could also provide access to the river with a dedicated canoe landing. Peanasky said he has reached out to the Department of Natural Resources to see if it would fund or at least support the project.
Even the park’s traditional amenities would look a bit different. Designed by Delano-based Landscape Structures, the proposed playground would have a unique, nature-based theme, with seating around the playground provided by large blocks of stone.
The city is also working with construction and engineering firm ISG to develop a unique design for the picnic shelter. Peanasky noted that given the size of the park, the shelter would only have the ability to accommodate about 25 people.
The council was broadly supportive of the proposal, but had plenty of feedback. Noting that the park would be a key hub along the city’s bike trail system, Councilor Royal Ross asked whether it would make sense to include a bike repair station. Peanasky said that such a station could be easily added by the playground area or the picnic shelter, along with bike racks. As a major hub, the park would also likely include a kiosk showing a map of the city and its trail network.
In order to take advantage of the river as much as possible ,Viscomi encouraged Peanasky to consider adding swing benches along the river. Viscomi suggested that swing benches along the river could provide a pleasant amenity accessible even to those with limited mobility.
Several councilors also encouraged Peanasky to invest more in proposed on-site bathrooms. Councilor Sara Caron said that they would be the only public restrooms downtown, aside from those at the library and community center, and therefore popular.
“It’s going to get a lot of activity I assume, so I’d like to see two bathroom stalls,” she said.
In total, the park proposals are projected to cost the city about $550,000, with playground equipment purchased through the state bid system and the shelter/restroom under a competitive bid process.
Based on the council’s feedback, Peanasky will now make revisions as appropriate to the design and bring a revised plan back to council. Following formal approval, the city could begin seeking bids for the project.