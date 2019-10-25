Nasteha Madey, a Ninth Grade Academy student at Faribault High School, recently learned it’s hard to survive out in nature without the proper utensils.
Instructed to bring 10 items along to a survival field trip at the River Bend Nature Center Thursday, Madey loaded her bag with a lot of food but admitted to eating most of it early in her route. After completing the trek with over 50 other Ninth Grade Academy students, she said the best part of her experience was learning how to build a fire.
“If you don’t have the right stuff, then you can’t make a fire, and you’re going to freeze,” Madey said.
Although Ninth Grade Academy students didn’t start a fire during their survival field trip, they roasted marshmallows for s’mores around a campfire their teachers prepared at the end of their journey.
Answering the central question, “What does it take to survive?” just over 50 students were divided into 10 small groups that ventured from station to station throughout the Nature Center trails. Ninth Grade Academy staff members used these stations as opportunities to expand upon lessons in an outdoor environment.
“The coolest part for me is the cross curriculum - there’s a science component, an English component and a social studies component,” said FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage. “Teachers are able to do a little sample from each subject in a very authentic environment at River Bend.”
Weichert Realtors donated yellow drawstring bags for the students to use the day of their trip, and students measured the mass and volume of their bags as part of Ninth Grade Academy science teacher Erika Frear’s station. Since students were required to remove items from the bags at some of the stations, their bags became lighter from start to finish. One item they dispensed of along the way was a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food shelf.
As a prelude to a unit on the Dark Ages, Ninth Grade Academy social studies teacher Peter Tinaglia used cards and a coin to illustrate the risk factors of using medieval “treatments.” If a student drew a “headache” card, for example, Tinaglia described belladonna as a possible solution — but using too much could result in blindness. To find out if a student lived or died, he flipped a coin to show the 50-50 survival rate.
In Elizabeth Daniels’ Ninth Grade Academy English class, students have read non-fiction stories about physical and mental strength, including accounts of Antarctic exploration and rescue teams. In one of the final stations of the survival field trip, Daniels instructed her students to record their experiences in a journal entry.
At the third station, Academic Specialist Denise Mesta asked students questions about their survival experience to help them brush up on their speaking skills. Mesta said she plans to piece the short interviews together for a mini documentary the students will watch in class.
Mesta asked students how long they estimated they could survive in the wilderness with the items they brought in their bags, and while some more experienced students said they could make it for two weeks, others joked they’d only survive one minute. When asked who has helped them on their journey, Mesta said many students reported helping each other.
Tinaglia said it was fun to bring the students away from the classroom setting. He expects students to remember this experience since it involved moving around outside.
“We’ve definitely said we want to do it again,” said Tinaglia on behalf of the Ninth Grade Academy staff. “And we want to do more stuff like this with another theme.”