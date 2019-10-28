It’s a rare occurrence when Faribault High School and Bethlehem Academy students come together for the same class, but when it comes to agriculture, collaboration between the two schools is quite common.
For the first time this fall, students at the two schools combine to offer a Plant Science class on the BA campus. Currently, eight BA students and three FHS students take this class under the instruction of ag teacher Richard Nystuen.
“There’s a lot of different sides to agriculture,” said BA 11th-grader Martin Brazil. “We focus on horticulture and the plant side as a whole.”
Added Timothy Leider, FHS senior: “I was excited to learn more about plants and the biology of them.”
Nick Flom, FHS senior, said he presented the idea of incorporating ag classes at his own school a few years ago to the Faribault School Board. While having the programs at his own school would be more convenient, he believes any ag class is better than none. After high school, Flom wants to study agricultural business.
Plant Science is the third ag class offered to both BA and FHS students. Employed through Faribault Public Schools, Nystuen also teaches Intro to Agriculture as well as a class called Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources on the BA campus. The classes are offered to BA students as young as freshmen while FHS students must be old enough to drive to take the off-campus courses.
The Plant Science class in particular will benefit from a greenhouse BA hopes to have completed by spring. Funding has already been secured for the greenhouse, said Nystuen, but the long process of obtaining a permit has put the project on hold for now.
Until the greenhouse comes to fruition, Nystuen keeps Plant Science students busy with projects elsewhere. Most recently, they planted a new maple tree outside the BA school grounds to replace a tree that was damaged in last year’s tornado. Complete with bushes, mulch and a large rock for sitting, the landscaped area also serves as a memorial for late BA student Daniel Hacker. A 1994 BA graduate, Hacker was killed by a drunk driver while studying at Augsburg College in Minneapolis.
For the project, Nystuen took students to Knecht's Nurseries and Landscaping in Northfield where the landscaper gave them suggestions for the memorial. The students put their heads together to choose the plants to use and helped out with the sodding and planting. The project as a whole took the class about one and a half months to complete, and four to five class periods for the labor intensive work alone.
Plant Science students have also helped plant a tree in honor of another deceased BA student, Jackee Reichert. More work is ahead on this project, which the Intro to Ag students have also helped execute.
“It was really cool the way it came together,” said BA junior Ella Haaland, who hopes to study interior design one day. “It’s a nice way to let the families of those students know we still think about them.”
FFA: Another new offering
Apart from now offering shared ag classes during the school day, BA and FHS have also joined forces for a new FFA program. According to Nystuen, who supervises the program, FHS previously offered an FFA program that was discontinued a number of years ago while BA has never offered FFA.
The group meets before school and sometimes implements contests like soil judging and dairy judging during the school day. The BA/FHS program recently elected officers — four from FHS and two from BA.
“It teaches you a lot about leadership and parliamentary procedure,” said Flom, FFA president who has competed on the general livestock judging team. “It’s helpful to meet people in different schools if you go to contest and state conventions.”
The FFA National Convention and Expo takes place this week in Indianapolis, Indiana, but Nystuen said the BA/FHS group isn’t quite ready to compete on that level this year. It’s a goal for the future, however. For now, he’d like to spread further awareness of the program to students.